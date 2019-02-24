Watch Manchester United Vs Liverpool Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Premier League Clash Live Online

Liverpool can go top of the table again, but they must defeat surging Manchester United in a Premier League top four showdown.

With Manchester City playing in the Carabao Cup final later on Sunday, Liverpool can get the Premier league proceedings started by going to the top of the table once again. But first they must play what Manchester United goaltender Daivd DeGea calls “the biggest game in England,” per Sky Sports, when they travel across England’s north country to Manchester where they will meet surging United, a team that has not lost a game under “caretaker” Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in a match that will live stream from Old Trafford.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the iconic, 75,000-seat Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday, February 24.

In Italy and across central Europe kickoff will take place at 3:05 p.m. Central European Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 6:05 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Red Devils vs. Reds match starts at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday night, India Standard Time.

Solskjaer took over from the fired Jose Mourinho on December 18, and has since claimed 25 points from his first nine league matches with Manchester United, according to the BBC. If United can grab even a single point from Sunday’s match, the “caretaker” boss will set a new Premier League record for points over the first 10 games of a manager’s tenure, a record of 25 now held by Guus Hiddink during his stint at Chelsea.

A win would put Liverpool three points clear of City at the top of the Premier League table, per Sky, while a Manchester United win pushes the fourth-place club to seven behind Tottenham Hotspur, who on Saturday lost a frustrating 2-1 decision to 14th-place Burnley, as The Independent reported, effectively removing Spurs from the title race.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has scored eight goals in his last nine league games. Alex Livesey / Getty Images

