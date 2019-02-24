Mueller Report Will Be ‘Road Map’ For Donald Trump Impeachment, Says Ex-Trump Aide Who Was Grilled By Mueller

Former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg, who has come face to face with Robert Mueller, says Mueller's report will lead to Trump's impeachment.

Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller is expected to submit his report summarizing his findings on his probe into connections between the 2016 Donald Trump campaign and Russia, sometime soon, perhaps even the first week in March, as The Inquisitr reported. But while the report may not specify criminal charges against Donald Trump, Mueller is certain to lay out a “road map” for Trump’s impeachment by Congress — at least, according to one former Trump campaign aide who has been grilled face-to-face by Mueller and his team of investigators.

Sam Nunberg, 37, worked for Trump’s campaign in 2015 and helped to get Trump ready for his first debate against other Republican candidates, according to The New York Times. Nunberg was questioned by Mueller’s team in March of 2018, and he told MSNBC that based on his experiences with Mueller, the Special Counsel’s report on the investigation will spell bad news for Trump, even though it may spare Trump a possible indictment.

“I can’t imagine that the special counsel is not going to release something that shows a road map for the House to investigate a conspiracy, to answer it as a political question,” Nunberg said in the interview with MSNBC host Katy Tur, adding that he was referring specifically to “articles of impeachment.”

Former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg. Zach Gibson / Getty Images

In interviews last year, after his first encounter with Mueller, Nunberg said that he believed Mueller “has something” on Trump, according to CNN. He also told Tur in an earlier interview, that Trump may have committed illegal acts that Mueller would know about.

“I think he may have done something during the election. But I don’t know that for sure,” Nunberg said, as quoted by CNN.

But Trump himself has repeatedly condemned Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt,” most recently in a Friday Twitter message.

“The Witch Hunt, so bad for our Country, must end!” he wrote.

The U.S. Constitution, posted online by Cornell University Law School, says that a president may be impeached and removed from office by Congress, if Congress finds that he is guilty of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” But the Constitution never defined what the “other high crimes and misdemeanors” might be.

According to The Constitutional Rights Foundation, the phrase “high crimes and misdemeanors” had a long history before it was adopted by the framers of the Constitution in 1787. Under the English tradition from which the framers took the phrase, “high crimes and misdemeanors” referred to a wide variety of offenses that could lead to the impeachment of public officials, not all of them clearly criminal, including “appointing unfit subordinates,” or even “promoting themselves ahead of more deserving candidates.” The common element of all “high crimes and misdemeanors” according to the foundation, was that they must involve some abuse of the power of public office.