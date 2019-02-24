Paris Hilton Goes Nude Save For Knee-High Fishnet Boots On Instagram

Paris Hilton shared a photo of herself laying on the floor, nude except for a thong and boots earlier today. She’s followed that up with a second Instagram photo from the same photoshoot, this time sitting up against the wall on the ground. She’s likely wearing the thong again, but you wouldn’t know it if you were to see just the new photo. Paris played with her long hair with her left hand, which covered her curves. She laid her right hand on her left knee, as she showed off her boots. The boots had a fishnet-accent on the front with heels.

The socialite and TV star has been busy lately, with one of her recent engagements including a Tings Magazine event. The London-based publication recently featured Paris Jackson on the cover, and one of Hilton’s tweets seemed to suggest that the event was in honor of Jackson. Jackson is Michael Jackson’s second kid, and she posed with Hilton for several photos that were collaged for a Twitter post.

While Hilton wore an all-black outfit with cutouts, Jackson wore a vintage-looking brown dress that almost reached her feet. The bottom of the dress featured a portrait of a woman, and she kept things casual by wearing her hair down and accessorizing simply with earrings and a necklace.

The relationship between the two Paris’ is no secret, with Yahoo News chronicling their history. It turns out that Hilton’s mom, Kathy, went to high school with Michael Jackson. This is how Kathy described their relationship.

“We met when I was 13 and he was 14, and developed a friendship and a bond throughout the years. And we always kept in touch. And then when I moved to New York and he would come, and we’d always go to his concerts. And, you know, we started with — we used to make prank phone calls together. And we were little kids.”

Also notable is that the two women being named “Paris” was hardly a coincidence. Kathy and Michael apparently made a pact to name their first son “Prince” and their first daughter “Paris.” So in a strange way, the two Paris’ are connected.

With that being said, after Michael’s passing, Paris Hilton noted that “One of the first memories I have of [Michael] was when my mom took us to the music video set of ‘Thriller,’ And we have the pictures still. I just always loved him.”