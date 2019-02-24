Barbara Palvin Dons Pink Bra Under Pajamas On Instagram

Barbara Palvin was featured in a recent Instagram post by Victoria’s Secret, and she looked as great as ever in a pink bra. The bra was a light salmon color, and she wore it under a long-sleeved pajama top and matching shorts with a wide, white band. The pajamas had the letters “VS” on them, and Barbara smiled widely as she placed her hands on the platform bed behind her. The model sat on the ground, as her hair was worn down in a dramatic right part. She accessorized with a simple necklace.

Meanwhile, Palvin has been fairly active on her personal Instagram account, although she hasn’t posted anything in a couple of days. Her newest photo is from a Giorgio Armani beauty event where she rocked a black dress, and it has received over 1.2 million likes so far. As usual, her boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, was also photographed alongside her.

The couple attends many events together, and certainly make for a striking pair. For example, on February 13, the two were spotted backstage at the Hugo Boss womenswear and menswear fashion show at New York Fashion Week. Dylan wore a white turtleneck shirt under a leather jacket and dark red pants. Barbara, on the other hand, looked chic in a gray collared top with matching shorts. She accessorized with a black bag casually slung over her left shoulder.

The couple is arguably one of the fan favorites among the Victoria’s Secret Angels, so much so that they were featured on W Magazine’s digital cover with the headline, “Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin, a Modern Love Story.” It’s arguably modern, because the first time they talked was when Dylan slid into Barbara’s DMs.

Sprouse opened up about what happened next, because even though he gave out his number, Palvin didn’t exactly pounce. In fact, she left him hanging for months and months.

“I’m not one to chase. If I get left on read after putting out my number, f*ck that. I’m crying internally, but outwardly…. So I ended up booking a movie and going to China for a six-month shoot. My manager was with me and asked, ‘Dylan, is there anything you wish you had wrapped up before you left?’ And number one, I wish I was there for the opening of my brewery. And for the first time in six months, Barbara popped in my head, and I thought, I wish I had time to take this girl on a date. Ten minutes later, Barbara texts me for the first time in six months.”

Now, only Dylan knows if he really only thought about Barbara then for the first time in six months, but the timing is pretty incredible. Obviously, the two were a match made in heaven, as they appear completely in love whenever they’re seen together in public.