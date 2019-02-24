Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Following Cheating Scandal Revealed, Per ‘HL’

Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson caused major controversy this week when it was revealed that they had hooked up behind Khloe Kardashian’s back. However, will they continue to see each other now that Khloe and Tristan have split?

According to Hollywood Life, Jordyn Woods created chaos in the Kardashian-Jenner family when it was revealed that she had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson at a party last weekend.

The model was reportedly confronted by Khloe, and eventually admitted her wrongdoing. She was then kicked out of her best friend Kylie Jenner’s home, and fired from modeling for Khloe’s clothing line, Good American.

Now that she’s lost so much, will Woods seek out a relationship with Thompson since Kardashian kicked him to the curb for his cheating ways? Sources tell the outlet that it’s not likely Jordyn and Tristan will continue to see each other, especially if Woods want to make peace with Kardashian and Jenner following her betrayal.

Jordyn allegedly sees no future with Tristan, and is said to be focused on repairing her relationship with Kylie, who has been her best friend for years. The two women were as close as sisters, as Woods was there for Jenner through her pregnancy and childbirth, as well as while she adjusted to her first year as a new mother to daughter, Stormi.

However, the insider reveals that even if Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner do reconcile, Khloe Kardashian will likely not forgive her betrayal, and nothing will ever be the same for Jordyn when it comes to her involvement with the family.

“Kylie and Jordyn will be OK, but Jordyn will probably never fully recover from this with the rest of the family. Trust was broken and Jordyn will not be as tight with the rest of the family after this. While Kylie may forgive Jordyn one day soon and bring her back into her life, Jordyn will never again be invited to the kids’ birthday parties or be as close as she was prior to this mess. Jordyn’s trust and place in the family has been damaged and she will have to repair that which will take some time,” a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has been posting cryptic messages online about the situation, and her sister Kim Kardashian and best friend, Malika Haqq have also thrown shade, but Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, and Tristan Thompson have all remained mostly silent during the cheating scandal, which will likely play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians next season.