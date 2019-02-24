Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants To Sue ‘Mail On Sunday’ For Publishing Letter She Wrote Her Dad, Per ‘Cosmo’

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, seems to have a never-ending stream of embarrassing things to say about his daughter. One of his latest media appearances included sharing a private letter that Meghan wrote him in the wake of the paparazzi scandal that was revealed prior to the royal wedding. The dad released the letter shortly after rumors leaked about its existence. It’s hard to know what Thomas was hoping to achieve by doing so, but it seems safe to say that it didn’t do anything to help bridge the gap between him and his daughter.

And now, Cosmopolitan reports that Meghan is prepared to sue the publication that posted the private letter. It’s noted that Meghan “has threatened the Mail on Sunday with legal action under the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act for publishing a private letter she sent to her father.”

“Representatives of the duchess…have been in touch with the newspaper after its decision earlier this month to publish the handwritten message sent to Thomas Markle.”

And for those wondering the validity of Meghan’s claims, national head of intellectual property law at Irwin Mitchell, Alex Newman weighed in, detailed The Guardian.

“A letter is a copyright work as it is a literary work. As soon as you create a copyright work, you will own the copyright until it expires automatically.”

We’ll have to wait and see if a lawsuit is filed against the newspaper. And if so, whether there will be any ramifications to publishing the private letter that was really only meant for Thomas’ eyes.

This isn’t the first time that the British royals have sued Mail on Sunday, as they reportedly did just that when they published parts of Prince Charles’ journal in 2005.

The family feud between Markle and her American family has been ongoing since before the wedding, with no apparent signs of slowing down. It appeared for a while right after the baby announcement that Meghan’s family were willing to bury the hatchet. However, any signs of friendliness was quickly quashed. There were derogatory social media comments and additional interviews given to the media, all which seemed to strengthen Meghan’s decision to cut off her family.

Fans are also aware that Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, is planning to release a tell-all book soon. The book release is believed to be planned around the birth of Meghan’s baby. Additionally, the book is believed to be a two-parter, with each part to be released separately.