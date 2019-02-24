Donald Trump Recognized With Multiple Razzie Awards

It might be one of those times when Donald Trump really is a little bit tired of winning.
Trump earned a handful of nominations for the 2019 “Razzie” awards, which recognize the worst in film each year and managed to pull out a win in the category of Worse Actor, The Huffington Post reports.
The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, annually honor the worst performances and films for the year. The award was created by UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans John Wilson and Mo Murphy and has been running yearly since its debut in 1981.
Trump found himself on the list thanks to a couple of documentary appearances, namely Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9, two films which are very different politically.
Death of a Nation was created by conservative political commentator Dinesh D’Souza and Fahrenheit 11/9 by the much more left-leaning Michael Moore. Both films feature footage of the president, which qualified Trump for Razzie recognition, even as he simply represented himself.
In addition to a win for Worst Actor, Trump was also won for Worst Screen Combo with a tongue-in-cheek recognition for Trump and “his self-perpetuating pettiness,” according to the award announcement.
Others in Trump’s circle that were recognized include Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, who won Worst Supporting Actress for her appearance in Fahrenheit 11/9 and Melania Trump, who was also nominated for the same category for her appearance in that film.
'Holmes & Watson,' Melissa McCarthy Win Razzie Awards for 2018's Worst https://t.co/vahKxWPr4I
— The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) February 23, 2019
Here is the full list of this year’s nominees (and winners).
Worst Picture
Holmes & Watson
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Robin Hood
Winchester
Worst Actress
Melissa McCarthy in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Jennifer Garner in Peppermint
Amber Heard in London Fields
Helen Mirren in Winchester
Amanda Seyfried in The Clapper
Worst Actor
Donald J. Trump (As Himself) in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell in Holmes & Watson
John Travolta in Gotti
Bruce Willis in Death Wish
Worst Supporting Actor
John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson
Jamie Foxx in Robin Hood
Ludacris in Show Dogs
Joel McHale in The Happytime Murders
Justice Smith in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Worst Supporting Actress
Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden in Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston in Gotti
Jaz Sinclair in Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Screen Combo
Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Any Two Actors or Puppets in The Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career in Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta in Gotti
Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel
Holmes & Watson
Death of a Nation
Death Wish
The Meg
Robin Hood
Worst Screenplay
Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers
Razzie Redeemer Award
Actress: Melissa McCarthy
Actor: Tyler Perry
Director: Peter Farrelly
Franchise: Transformers
Studio: Sony Animation Studio