Donald Trump Recognized With Multiple Razzie Awards

It might be one of those times when Donald Trump really is a little bit tired of winning.

Trump earned a handful of nominations for the 2019 “Razzie” awards, which recognize the worst in film each year and managed to pull out a win in the category of Worse Actor, The Huffington Post reports.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, annually honor the worst performances and films for the year. The award was created by UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans John Wilson and Mo Murphy and has been running yearly since its debut in 1981.

Trump found himself on the list thanks to a couple of documentary appearances, namely Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9, two films which are very different politically.

Death of a Nation was created by conservative political commentator Dinesh D’Souza and Fahrenheit 11/9 by the much more left-leaning Michael Moore. Both films feature footage of the president, which qualified Trump for Razzie recognition, even as he simply represented himself.

In addition to a win for Worst Actor, Trump was also won for Worst Screen Combo with a tongue-in-cheek recognition for Trump and “his self-perpetuating pettiness,” according to the award announcement.

Others in Trump’s circle that were recognized include Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, who won Worst Supporting Actress for her appearance in Fahrenheit 11/9 and Melania Trump, who was also nominated for the same category for her appearance in that film.

Here is the full list of this year’s nominees (and winners).

Worst Picture

Holmes & Watson

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst Actress

Melissa McCarthy in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Jennifer Garner in Peppermint

Amber Heard in London Fields

Helen Mirren in Winchester

Amanda Seyfried in The Clapper

Worst Actor

Donald J. Trump (As Himself) in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell in Holmes & Watson

John Travolta in Gotti

Bruce Willis in Death Wish

Worst Supporting Actor

John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Jamie Foxx in Robin Hood

Ludacris in Show Dogs

Joel McHale in The Happytime Murders

Justice Smith in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden in Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston in Gotti

Jaz Sinclair in Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Screen Combo

Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Any Two Actors or Puppets in The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career in Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta in Gotti

Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel

Holmes & Watson

Death of a Nation

Death Wish

The Meg

Robin Hood

Worst Screenplay

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers

Razzie Redeemer Award

Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Actor: Tyler Perry

Director: Peter Farrelly

Franchise: Transformers

Studio: Sony Animation Studio