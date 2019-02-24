Paris Hilton Wears Nothing But A Thong & Fishnet Boots On Instagram

Paris Hilton is keeping her fans on their toes with her newest Instagram post. It shows her laying on the floor on her back with nothing on except for a dark thong bottom and fishnet boots. The boots were knee-high, and she kicked her right leg straight into the air while her left leg was bent. Paris hugged herself and censored her curves, while her hair was left down and flowed around her in big waves. She smiled and kept her eyes closed as she added her signature sparkle accents to the image.

This is a much more risque photo than the ones she’s been posting recently. Most of the newest photos show Paris in various outfits and events, including a photo from three days ago where she posed with Rita Ora and Jaime King. On that day, Hilton wore an all-black outfit consisting of a dress with cutouts on her midriff and by her collarbone and arms.

But that’s not to mention her posts from six days ago commemorating her birthday. In these photos, Paris went topless and wore a polka-dot apron on top. She also wore a platinum blond wig with short bangs. She also shared another post of herself and a birthday cake, except this time, it was a video of herself emerging from inside a giant cake. Paris wore a dazzling dress with colorful sequins throughout, which spoke to her glamorous side.

While Paris is obviously still the life of the party, same as ever, she’s indicated that she would one day like to start a family. Although she split from her fiance Chris Zylka, that didn’t stop her from saying that “I’m so busy, I’m literally in a different country almost every other day, so I really don’t have time for a family right now, but eventually, I would love that,” according to The Daily Mail.

“I loved growing up in a big family with four kids, with two brothers and a sister. I want at least two.”

Fans will need to wait and see if children are in the cards for Hilton, who turned 38-years-old on February 17. Whatever happens, it seems that Paris is an optimist, as she quoted the following in a cryptic social media post that many thought alluded to the breakup with Chris.