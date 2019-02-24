Paris Hilton Snuggles Up To Machine Gun Kelly, Is ‘Open’ To Dating Him

Paris Hilton may have found her next boyfriend. The former Simple Life star reportedly ran into rapper Machine Gun Kelly during a celebrity gathering for TINGS Magazine this weekend.

According to E! News, Paris Hilton and Machine Gun Kelly hit it off after meeting up at the event in L.A. on Friday. The pair of blonde celebrities snuggled up for a cute photo together.

Paris is seen wearing a form fitting black dress, which has multiple cut outs, including one that showed off her flat tummy and toned abs. The hotel heiress wore her hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which she tucked behind her ear.

Hilton wore a full face of makeup at the event, including dark brows and thick lashes, as well as some pink blush and a red lip color. She completed her outfit with some fingerless gloves, one of her favorite trends this winter, some diamond studded earrings, and some black heeled ankle boots.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly also sported all black, rocking a pair of dark slacks, a black button-up long-sleeved shirt, which he unbuttoned to just above his navel to show off his array of chest tattoos. He also had his sleeves rolled up to reveal the ink on his arms.

The rapper donned multiple chains around his neck, a bracelet on his wrist, and some black dress shoes as she put his arm around Hilton’s waist and pulled her in close for the photo op.

Sources tell the outlet that Paris Hilton and Machine Gun Kelly seemed to have a spark when they were together, and that Hilton would be “open to dating” the rapper.

“They definitely have a lot of chemistry and have been talking all week about seeing each other again,” the insider dished.

As many fans know, Paris recently split from her fiance, Chris Zylka, whom she broke up with just 10 months after their engagement announcement.

“I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work,” Hilton revealed on The Talk following the split.

Paris also recently claimed that she was much too busy to even think about dating.

“I am literally so busy. I hardly have time to see my own family, let alone do that,” Hilton stated.

Meanwhile, it looks like Paris Hilton may be changing her mind when it comes to dating thanks to her encounter with Machine Gun Kelly. Fans will definitely be keeping an eye out for a possible relationship.