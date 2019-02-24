Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle Risks His Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week February 25 through March 1 bring difficult choices, along with turbulent new beginnings and heartbreaking endings.

Kyle (Michael) breaks out all the stops to get into the hospital room to see Lola (Sasha Calle). He is not about to allow Arturo (Jason Canela) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to keep him away from the woman he loves. In order to sneak into the room, Kyle dresses up like a doctor and makes his way into Lola’s room to tell her how much she means to him and ask her to wake up. Of course, Arturo notices that it’s Kyle instead of a doctor, and he instantly tosses his sister’s ex-boyfriend out of the room. Arturo threatens to end Kyle if he doesn’t stay away. Yikes.

Speaking of the Rosales family, Rey is dead set on finding out who attacked Lola and bringing that person to justice. He questioned Kyle, and then he questioned Summer (Hunter King), but Rey didn’t find the perpetrator. However, next week Rey locates an earring in evidence that he knows he bought for Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), and then he puts all the details together. Lola was wearing Abby’s (Melissa Ordway), and Mia attacked her believing Lola to be Abby. Because of that, Rey puts the handcuffs around his wife’s wrists, but she makes a huge announcement that could change everything.

Another person who experiences significant life changes next week is Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Her little deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell) to save her skin and testify against Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) and not warning Nick (Joshua Morrow) blows up in her face. Nick decides he cannot be with Phyllis after she betrayed his mother and sister. Nick breaks up with Phyllis and demands she move out of his house for good.

That’s not the ends of Phyllis’s woes next week, though. The Inquisitr reported that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) team up against the Jabot CEO. Billy eventually convinces Jack to come around to his way of thinking — Phyllis’s bad press is bad for Jabot. With that new idea, Jack declares it’s time to put Jabot back in the hands of the Abbott family, and Billy and Kyle agree. Which Abbott will take over as CEO, though, once they end up dumping Phyllis from the top spot? That could end up causing some contentions between Jack, Billy, and Kyle.