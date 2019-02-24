Victoria’s Secret’s Martha Hunt Flashes White Bra Under Robe On Instagram

Victoria Secret is sharing sneak peeks of their lingerie photoshoot with fans, including a couple of Martha Hunt. Their newest Instagram post shows the model flashing a white bra under a black robe, as she appears to be getting ready for a shoot in the dressing room area. Martha’s hair was worn down in loose waves, as she wore natural-looking makeup. A second photo was shared earlier that was likely taken around the same time, which showed Martha laughing as stylist Emma Jade Morrison grabbed a wardrobe bag and also smiled.

Meanwhile, Hunt’s been keeping her fans updated with a series of photos and videos on Instagram. Her newest post was a short video selfie, as she wore a tan turtleneck long-sleeved top and her hair down. It was geo-tagged in Beverly Hills, California, and a palm tree could be spotted in the reflection off the glass behind her. Although just posted two hours ago, it’s already been played over 28,400 times.

And her fans were thrilled to discover that she was on Celebrity Family Feud, as she and four others battled against Bachelor Nation. Martha shared a photo of Jasmine taking a selfie of them on set. Hunt wore a light yellow suit, while Jasmine wore a shimmery, pink robe dress.

Prior to that, Hunt shared her support for Duke basketball in a photo where she wore an oversized Duke jersey, black leggings and ankle boots. The dramatic black-and-white photo showed Martha holding a basketball in her right hand as she looked down to her left.

The model is now a fixture at VS, but she recounted what it was like for her at the beginning to W Magazine.

“My first Victoria’s Secret fashion show I was really nervous. I was just kind of figuring it out, because there’s no rule book to tell you how to do everything. It kind of takes awhile to come into your own.”

Hunt also added that “What I love about Victoria’s Secret is that they represent strong, confident and empowered women. And as a model, I’ve always seen that as the ultimate goal.”

Plus, Martha noted the importance of her third VS show, which was her debut as an Angel, saying, “It was definitely different, also because I was closing the show. So that immediately just felt like more validation. Like okay, I’ve arrived, I’m here.” Since then, the model’s continued to make her mark as a fan-favorite Angel.