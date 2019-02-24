Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Clap Back At Nicollette Sheridan After She Denies Cheating Allegations

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is extra juicy this season, and not because of the dog adoption drama surrounding Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley. In last Tuesday’s episode, Lisa Rinna announced on camera that her husband’s ex-wife, Nicollette Sheridan, cheated on him with singer Michael Bolton. The Desperate Housewives actress caught wind of the RHOBH gossip and responded to Lisa’s comment on Twitter.

“FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada…Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding…Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna,” Nicollette tweeted.

The tweet was in response to Lisa claiming that while Harry was in Canada 30 years ago, Nicollette attended a Michael Bolton concert at the Hollywood Bowl and cheated on her then-husband. Harry saw his ex-wife’s tweet and defended his current wife by sending out a tweet of his own.

“Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer?…two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife “nose to nose” but ending our marriage was not one of them!” he tweeted back.

Naturally, Lisa retweeted her husband’s tweet and told Nicollette that she was “the gift that keeps on giving.”

Harry and Nicollette had a short-lived marriage after the cheating scandal and divorced after just one year. Nicollette never married Michael, but the two were in a relationship for five years starting in 1992. The model then moved on to Swedish personal trainer Nicklas Söderblom in 2004 and the two became engaged but were never married. In 2005 the model began dating Michael again and followed suit of her last relationship as they became engaged but never married as well.

Nicollette is currently living the single life after divorcing from Aaron Phypers whom she married in 2018. The couple divorced last year after being separated for quite some time. During their separation, Aaron met actress and current RHOBH star Denise Richards who he married last year. The bizarre web of marriage between the RHOBH stars has fans shook. Cast member Camille Grammer also admitted she didn’t learn about the Michael cheating scandal until this season of RHOBH filming started. Denise and Aaron’s wedding will play out later this season.

At the time of this publication, Nicolette has not responded to Harry or Lisa’s tweets refuting her denial of her cheating scandal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST.