MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Still Drawing Interest From White Sox

Bryce Harper has a huge decision to make, and he seems to be taking his sweet time in doing so. MLB rumors are running while that the all-star outfielder could be singing with a team at any moment, but which team?

According to 12up, the Philadelphia Phillies have become the favorite to land Bryce Harper this off season, but could the Chicago White Sox also be in the running?

The report reveals that the White Sox believe Harper’s asking price is simply too high. However, the team is keeping in touch with Bryce during his free agency decision making process, and could be a sleeper team to sign the slugger.

MLB insider, Jon Heyman, reveals that the Sox could be a great fit for Harper, and that the fans and city already love him there.

“While White Sox see asking price for Harper as beyond their comfort level, they remain in touch, in case. At his visit to Chicago, an MJ statue was adorned with Chisox Harper jersey. They have many excellent OF prospects coming (Eloy, Robert, Rutherford) but are thin in OF now,” Heyman tweeted on Saturday night.

There have been multiple teams who have thrown their hat into the ring in hopes of landing Bryce Harper, but the Phillies seem to be the team that can offer him the contract, and the over $300 million that he’s reportedly seeking.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres recently signed Manny Machado to a $300 million deal, and it seems that Bryce and his agent, Scott Boras, will not be interested in taking anything less than that. In fact, Harper’s allegedly already turned down multiple $300 million offers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it has been rumored that Bryce may not want to play in Philadelphia due to its location, and would rather be somewhere out west closer to his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. If that’s the case, the lack of money and Chicago’s location would certainly not be enticing to Harper.

Meanwhile, Heyman reveals that the Phillies are still the favorite to sign Bryce, revealing that the team’s owner has even been spotted in Las Vegas to have a meeting with Harper amid his decision-making process.

“While Philly appears to be in strong position, word is there is no deal yet with Bryce, and no expectation he will be returning east with Phillies owner John Middleton. ‘Just a meeting,’ is the official word. SF, SD, Wash, maybe 1 more still in the game to varying degrees,” Heyman stated.

MLB rumors have Bryce Harper landing in array of places, and fans can’t wait to find out what his final decision will be.