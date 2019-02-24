‘Holmes & Watson’ Named Worst Picture Of The Year In 2019 Razzie Awards

The 2019 Razzie awards have been announced and it was a rough year for Holmes & Watson, the modern re-imagination of the classic duo starring Will Farrell and John C. Riley, Vulture reports. In addition to the uncoveted Worst Picture award, Holmes and Watson helped bring home a Worst Supporting Actor award for John C. Riley, an award for Worst Remake, Ripoff, or Sequel, and Worst Director for the film’s director, Etan Cohen.

Holmes and Watson earned the dubious honor of three awards but was nominated for more, including Worst Actor for Farrell and Worst Screen Combo for Farrell and Riley together.

The film’s multiple appearances on the nomination and winners lists were not a surprise, with scathing critical reviews, an abysmal Rotten Tomatoes score, and rampant reports of audience members walking out mid-screening.

The Hollywood Reporter delivered a representatively terrible review.

“You can feel the flop sweat emanating from the third onscreen pairing of Will Ferrell and John C Reilly. Making their previous vehicles Step Brothers and Talladega Nights seem the height of comic sophistication by comparison, Holmes & Watson features the duo parodying Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous characters to devastatingly unfunny effect,” their critic wrote.

Variety expanded slightly on the shortcomings, honing in on the title characters (and their actors) in particular.

“The trouble is, Sherlock Holmes exists so large in audiences’ minds already that the pair’s uninspired take feels neither definitive nor especially fresh…In writer-director Etan Cohen’s version, the joke begins and ends with the concept of Ferrell and Reilly as these two characters,” they published shortly after the movie’s release.

The Razzy Awards, short for The Golden Raspberry Awards, were created by UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans John Wilson and Mo Murphy. The awards have been given since 1981 when the award ceremony took place in Wilson’s living room. The 2019 awards represent the 39th instance of the awards.

Here is the full list of this year’s nominees (and winners).

Worst Picture

Holmes & Watson

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst Actress

Melissa McCarthy in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Jennifer Garner in Peppermint

Amber Heard in London Fields

Helen Mirren in Winchester

Amanda Seyfried in The Clapper

Worst Actor

Donald J. Trump (As Himself) in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell in Holmes & Watson

John Travolta in Gotti

Bruce Willis in Death Wish

Worst Supporting Actor

John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Jamie Foxx in Robin Hood

Ludacris in Show Dogs

Joel McHale in The Happytime Murders

Justice Smith in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden in Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston in Gotti

Jaz Sinclair in Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Screen Combo

Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Any Two Actors or Puppets in The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career in Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta in Gotti

Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel

Holmes & Watson

Death of a Nation

Death Wish

The Meg

Robin Hood

Worst Screenplay

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers

Razzie Redeemer Award

Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Actor: Tyler Perry

Director: Peter Farrelly

Franchise: Transformers

Studio: Sony Animation Studio