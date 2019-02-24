Demi Rose Goes Makeup-Free In Busty Selfie On Instagram

Demi Rose shared a new bikini selfie on Instagram, except this time she did something a little different and went makeup-free. Not that she looked any less glamorous than usual, as she showed off her natural skin tone which includes freckles. Demi smiled with her lips closed, as she sported a blue bikini and a gold necklace with a pendant. Her hair was worn in braided pigtails, and the photo was geo-tagged in Tulum, Quintana Roo in Mexico.

Earlier today, Rose shared another post of herself walking alongside a friend in London. The two of them wore matching latex dresses in different colors. Demi’s was black or dark blue, while her friend sported a bubblegum pink dress. They both put on a busty display, wearing their hair down and holding a handbag in their right hands.

This is hardly the first glitzy dress that Rose has modeled for her Instagram, as she also shared a photo of herself three days ago sitting at the edge of a hotel bed. She wore a strapless blue lace dress, which she accessorized with a choker necklace. The model noted that she wore the outfit to the Brit Awards, where she likely turned many heads.

While most of Demi’s fanbase is on Instagram, she also keeps up a Twitter account where she shares her thoughts now and then. Several days ago, she reflected that “You know what… I’d never tell someone they look tired. Even if they do.” It’s hard to know what prompted this comment, but her fans reacted in the comments. One person joked, “Really cause I tell people that all the time.” Another person took a more serious approach.

“Unless they ask for an honest opinion and you are close. I wouldn’t just say it – it’s the worse thing to hear when you are already feeling drained inside!”

Rose followed up on her observation with a second Tweet, where she said that “I’m just not about making people feel shit in any way, shape or form.” There were less fans that argued with her there, with a couple of people piping in, noting that “Complementing a person can change there whole day always gotta be nice” and “People will always remember how you made them feel”.

That’s not to mention her Stories, which include a really cute video of her dog Teddy, sleeping. A second video showed Teddy begging for some of Demi’s food, while a third showed the dog giving the model kisses.