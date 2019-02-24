Phase 4 Of The MCU Will Be Announced After ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Studio head Kevin Feige is spilling the details on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Avengers: Endgame is easily the most highly-anticipated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) which will conclude Phase 3 for the studio. Spider-Man: Far From Home will begin Phase 4 in July but not much is known about the next chapter in the MCU as the studio is keeping things fairly under wraps.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige spoke with CinemaBlend about the plans for Phase 4 and why fans don’t know much about it at this time.

“The game plan is to not reveal the game plan until after Endgame and Far From Home… And wanting the focus to be on, of course, Captain Marvel, Endgame, Far From Home, and really what will be a 23-movie journey, and there’ll be plenty of time to talk about what comes after that,” Feige said.

Spider-Man: Far From Home marks the 23rd movie for the studio since Iron Man hit the big screen back in 2008. Endgame has been the culmination of 21 films and is set to promise an overwhelmingly satisfactory ending. With Far From Home being just three movies away, little is known about what comes next since the Tom Holland film will be the last MCU film of 2019.

The second film in Phase 4 has a May 2020 release date, but fans still don’t know what movie it is. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Doctor Strange 2, and Black Widow are all guaranteed movies in the coming years, but none have been tied to the May date just yet. CinemaBlend is speculating the date will go to the solo Black Widow movie since the film won’t have as many special effects due to the nature of its lead character.

Back in 2014, the MCU announced its mega plan for Phase 3 which kicked off in May of 2016 with Captain America: Civil War. The studio ended up canceling some of the films in their lineup like The Inhumans, and also did some structural changes like with Infinity War which originally was going to be Part 1 and Part 2 before it was split into two very different films. The huge announcement nearly two years before its release was rather ambitious and the changes they had to make are likely the reason they put the brakes on any Phase 4 news.

Come On, the MCU’s Phase 4 HAS to Be Building to a Secret Invasionhttps://t.co/Cmc0vvUTwo pic.twitter.com/SX3rL54b6y — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) January 20, 2019

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Anthony Mackie.