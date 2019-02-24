‘Bachelor’s’ Hannah Godwin Rocks A Striped Swimsuit On Instagram

The Bachelor’s Hannah Godwin is keeping her fans updated on social media, including a swimsuit photo from a day ago that’s received over 132,000 likes. The photo shows Hannah in a striped swimsuit with a front-tie accent, as she sat at a sandy beach while wearing her hair in a high bun. She accessorized with a necklace, and shared two photos that showed her looking both sultry and happy.

The contestant is both a model and influencer, and has over 625,000 followers on Instagram. With her debut on The Bachelor this season, no doubt her popularity will continue to increase. Godwin maintains a personal website with a blog that’s dedicated fashion, beauty and lifestyle. In addition, she has a steady presence on social media, sharing polished photos from her daily adventures.

Her newest post from today showed her posing alongside a friend, as they both held a margarita in their hands. Hannah wore a plunge long-sleeved top with lace accents, along with a high-waisted pink skirt with ruffle accents on the bottom. She also sported a small Louis Vuitton handbag that she slung over her right elbow. Her friend on the other hand wore a strapless polka-dot dress with a brown belt.

Bachelor fans are eagerly awaiting the 8th episode, which will air next Monday. Hannah was one of the girls chosen for the hometown episodes. She’s from Birmingham, Alabama, so we can expect to see more of her and her family soon.

Godwin has been sharing updates about The Bachelor from time to time, with her latest show-related post from four days ago. The post revealed that she was freezing while filming part of the show, noting that she was “hardheaded” and refused to layer up.

That’s not to mention the post from February 11, which showed her hugging Colton outside. She wore a short-sleeved, graphic dress that was red and while. Hannah also wore white sneakers for a casual vibe, as Colton wore a blue shirt and white shorts. It was to commemorate the two’s date together, which included lots of making out.

Prior to that, Hannah posted a group photo from Thailand on February 9, which featured 10 girls in total. With that being said, Godwin’s certainly made the cut many times in the season so far, and fans will just have to wait to see what happens next. No doubt Godwin will keep us updated on her Instagram, as her dedicated fans cheer her on.