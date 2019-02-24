Young Girl Dies After Eating Ice Cream On Holiday With Parents In Spain

According to the family, the child had a nut allergy and they were assured the ice cream did not contain any nuts.

Habiba Chishti, a 9-year-old British child, tragically passed away after eating an ordinary ice cream dessert while on holiday with her family in Spain.

According to Fox News, the young girl rushed to the hospital shortly after the incident this past weekend where she was treated and placed on life support in critical condition. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the girl passed away on February 18th.

Sur in English reveals Chishti had only just arrived in Spain hours before the incident happened. She and her family (parents and two additional siblings) had traveled over from Britain to enjoy school midterm holidays.

The outlet reveals that the family was staying at the Club La Costa World Resort. Shortly after arriving, the family dropped of their luggage and left the hotel to enjoying a day of shopping at a nearby shopping center in Malaga.

It was during their outing to the shopping center that Habiba reportedly consumed the ice cream. Not long after, the young girl started to feel bad and the family returned to the hotel.

Habiba’s condition reportedly worsened as the evening went on. The family visited the on-site restaurant but left without eating due to the child feeling sick. It was during this time that Habiba unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest.

Resort staff administered aid as best they could until emergency services arrived moments later to stabilize and transport the girl to the local hospital where she later passed away.

A post-mortem autopsy procedure was performed and a judge has been appointed to oversee an investigation into the young girl’s passing.

The La Costa World Resort where the family was staying also reached out in a press release to offer their condolences and support to the family.

“The management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer their heartfelt condolences to the family following the loss of their daughter on February 18, 2019. Having eaten ice cream at a local shopping center, the 9-year-old girl suffered a severe allergic reaction. Despite the best efforts of doctors and the emergency services, the young girl was placed on life support but subsequently died. We would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this difficult time,” the statement read.

British embassy services in Spain has also reached out to provide support for the grieving family as well.

According to The Daily Mail, the family has since come forward to reveal the child had a nut allergy and they were told the ice cream did not contain any nuts when they purchased it for her.