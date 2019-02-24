Emily Ratajkowski Shares Racy Topless Photo For One-Year Wedding Anniversary On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is feeling the love today as she reflected on her wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard a year ago. Earlier today, she posted a series of photos and videos that showed the two at city hall when they got married. The marriage was super secret, with only her closest friends present to support them. Many of Emily’s fans were shocked to hear the news when she revealed the marriage, but it turned out the two had known each other for a while.

In addition to sharing some unseen photos from the wedding day with fans, Emily posted a racy topless photo that was a closeup of her chest as she went topless. Her manicured nails looked pristine, with some jewels on her left ring finger. Hard to miss were her wedding band and engagement ring with multiple diamonds. Ratajkowski also wore two necklaces, one that appeared to be a diamond necklace while another was a thin gold chain with a star-shaped pendant with a black stone beneath.

For many months after the wedding, Sebastian hardly ever made it onto Emily’s social media feed. However in recent months, especially since New Year’s when the model spent time with her husband and family in Mexico, she’s been more open about sharing couples photos.

Notably, Emily didn’t wear a traditional white wedding dress. She sported a mustard yellow suit instead, complete with a wide-brimmed black hat with a veil. She opened up about her decisions to Harper’s Bazaar, saying that “When you don’t have a real wedding, it’s for you,” the model said of the Zara suit she wore on her wedding day.

“It really felt like the outfit that was most me, and that made me feel good.”

Last May, the model noted that “People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?'” On the model’s one year wedding anniversary, it appears that the haters were wrong to make these assumptions, as she seems happy as ever with Sebastian.

“No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”

Ratajkowski has catapulted to social media fame with over 21.9 million followers on Instagram, so she’s had her share of dedicated fans and constant critics. It’s never stopped her from being fully herself, however, and we can only hope she continues to include fans in on updates on her and her husband.