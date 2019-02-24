KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous Died After He Inserted Crystal Meth Into His Anus

Late last year, The Inquisitr reported on the death of KTLA’s weekend anchor, Chris Burrous. The Los Angeles-based reporter was discovered passed out at a Days Inn hotel located at 450 Pioneer Drive. At the time, Burrous’ cause of death was being investigated as a potential drug overdose, though a definitive conclusion had not yet been reached.

Now, nearly two full months later, the truth has finally come to light. As reported by Variety, an investigative report has come to the conclusion that Chris Burrous’ death was caused by a drug overdose, specifically, methamphetamine toxicity. His death has been ruled as accidental.

While drugs seem to be the main culprit, Variety notes that the coroner’s report lists a handful of other potential factors, including “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

New details have emerged regarding Burrous’ death, which shed light on the deceased’s drug use. In late December of last year, Glendale law enforcement was contacted by an unnamed man, who informed them that he was with an individual (Burrous) who had passed out and possibly not breathing. The man Burrous was with administered CPR. The aforementioned investigative report revealed that Burrous fell unconscious during a sexual encounter with another man. The two had previously made contact with each other through the online social app Grindr.

During their liaison, Chris Burrous inserted two pieces, or “rocks,” of crystal meth into his anus before passing out. The recreational drug GHB was also found on the scene, though it was not consumed by either Burrous or the other man, who has not been charged with any crime.

As noted by Variety, Burrous had worked as an anchor for KTLA since 2011.

“The well-known news anchor had been a regular face on KTLA since 2011, co-anchoring the weekend edition of KTLA Morning News as well as serving as a correspondent for other KTLA telecasts,” Variety writes.

“He was also one of the reporters covering the state’s recent wildfires as well as the mass shooting at Thousand Oaks’ Borderline Bar & Grill. He was also known for his “Burrous Bites” segments on local restaurants.”

With news of Burrous’ cause of death making the rounds across the internet, social media users have begun to post their reactions to the circumstances surrounding Chris’ drug use.

“Chris Burrous did what? WTF man. I never would have guessed. I’m shocked,” one Twitter user wrote.

Chris is survived by his wife, Mai Burrous, and their daughter, Isabella. At the time of writing, his family has not made a public statement regarding his cause of death.