Brooks Nader’s Assets Are Barely Contained In Tiny Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Brooks Nader is excited for her photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, as she filmed a short clip for Instagram letting her fans know what’s going on. The video showed the model in a super tiny blue velvet bikini, which barely covered her assets. She wore her hair down in a middle part, and revealed that she was about to go on her first shot in her first look. The shoot is taking place in the Bahamas’ The Cove Atlantis, and fans can look forward to hearing more about the shoot with hopefully more sneak peeks coming soon.

Another post revealed a second look that Brooks was rocking, which was a more conservative bikini that was dark blue. She shook her hips alongside fellow model Jessica Aidi, who wore a bright blue one-piece swimsuit and let her hair down in an afro.

In addition to all of the updates provided by SI, Nader has been keeping up with her fans on her own social media page. Her newest post showed her posing in a white bikini thong bottom while going topless, as she censored herself with a straw hat that she hugged to her chest. She smiled widely for the snap, which was taken on a sandy beach with green plants in the backdrop.

While Nader’s fans are getting to know her better through the new SI shoots, this is hardly her first big gig. Previously, the model opened up to Maxim about some of her most personal details.

“I don’t really post ‘butt pics.’ I never understood why anyone would anyone would want to look at someone’s back. I guess boobs because you should face forward in photos!”

It looks like she has allowed some exceptions to the rule lately, but it’s true that most of her photos are still all about the front and not the back. And as far as dating, she explained that her ideal date would be.

“Something outgoing and exhilarating. I love ATV riding, hiking, going to the shooting range… anything outdoors that gets my adrenaline pumping,” she said. Brooks also added that the one thing a man shouldn’t do in the bedroom isn’t necessarily about actions, but about confidence.

“A man should never be too nervous or insecure in the bedroom. Major turnoff!”

The model also revealed her guilty pleasure.

“Hot sauce! I keep a keychain with my favorite hot sauce from my hometown In Louisiana and pour it on everything! I even pour it in my cocktails, hah.”