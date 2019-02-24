Actor Richard E. Grant Bursts Into Tears As He Wins The Independent Spirit Award

Grant gets the 'Best Supporting Actor' award and a hug from Glenn Close.

Actor Richard E. Grant is having the best year of his life, which just got even better as he received the Best Supporting Male Actor award tonight at the Independent Spirit Awards in advance of the Oscars. Grant burst into tears as he was given his award by Glenn Close.

The Daily Mail reports that Grant, who is also nominated for his role of Jack Hock in the film Can You Ever Forgive Me? for an Academy Award, greeted Glenn Close with a huge hug as he grasped his award at the podium.

Previously, Grant had stated that it was “one of the best days of his life” when he learned that he was nominated for an Oscar for the same role opposite lead actor Melissa McCarthy.

Grant, who has endeared himself to fans more than ever recently with his joy and humility at being recognized for his work, immediately reached out on social media to thank his “partner in crime,” Melissa McCarthy as well as the writers, cast and crew, saying that he is “utterly overwhelmed.”

Grant says that when he learned about his nominations this awards season, he was with his daughter and he burst into tears then too.

Utterly overwhelmed to have won #IndependentSpiritAwards I am indebted to our wonderful director Marielle Heller, the best partner in crime @melissamccarthy our producers Anne Carey & Amy Nauiokas, the writers Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, @foxsearchlight & our cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/jWO2Qvayur — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 24, 2019

Los Angeles has brought Grant, who was born in Swaziland, Africa, good luck this year as he finally got to hear from one of his idols, Barbra Streisand, reports The Inquisitr.

Grant had written Streisand a fan letter when he was 14-years-old, and he was able to leave a copy of that letter outside the gate of her home while posing for a photo for his social media account. In the fan letter, Grant offered to host the singer at his home in Africa in order to provide her with a respite from her busy career.

The actor was shocked when soon after, Streisand responded on Twitter, and his daughter read the response to him over the phone.

“My pal Nicole Wilcox took this photo as my daughter read me @BarbraStreisand ‘s tweet/response to a letter I sent her 47 yrs ago. Am completely crinkle faced & overcome with emotion. My ‘Message in a bottle’ miracle.”

Grant had just been grateful that the security guards at Streisand’s house hadn’t called the police, so when he read the note from the singer, he broke down while being filmed in the car.