Yazmin Oukhellou Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Sultry Black Bodysuit

TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou sent the temperatures of her 455,000 Instagram followers skyrocketing a few hours ago as she spilled out of the top of a skin-tight black bodysuit leaving little to the imagination in the bust department.

The photo featured the 25-year-old TV personality suggestively pushing her long dark tresses out of the way as she flaunted a generous amount of cleavage for the camera. Oukhellou could be seen coyly looking down at the floor showing off her smoky eye make-up.

Her skin-tight bodysuit hugged her tiny frame in all the right places showcasing her tiny waist and curvy backside. The TOWIE star used a pair of heeled pumps to raise up her small stature. Lacking any form of accessories, her sleeveless bodysuit also flaunted her smooth caramel complexion.

In just three hours since the TV personality posted the steamy photo, her followers showered it with 15,000 likes and 60 comments.

Most couldn’t help but comment on how “fantastic” and “stunning” her busty torso looked in the black bodysuit.

“Unreal” one follower gushed as others questioned how she was able to maintain such a rocking figure.

“You look stunning Yazmin, love your outfit and high heels,” another individual chimed in.

Many were curious to know how the brunette bombshell didn’t topple with her massive heels and busty torso. A few even joked that her upper assets were too large to be on such a small body.

Yazmin and her boyfriend James Lock recently returned from a romantic getaway to Rome. According to a post on Instagram from about a week ago, Lock surprised Oukhellou with a trip to Rome as part of her Valentine’s Day present. The post Yazmin used to announce their romantic trip featured a rare photo of the TV personality sans make-up she rocked a black two-piece bikini.

Unfortunately for Oukhellou, the announcement of their trip was flooded with negative comments as many criticized her for her decision to share this detail of her personal life on Instagram.

As The Sun reminds us, James and Yazmin have been hard at work on attending couple’s therapy to fix their own relationship while creating a wellness retreat in Marrakech, Morocco they hope will help other couples mend their own relationships. The couple plan on launching their venture in May of this year.

“We want to stay together and we’re building this business, we’re just taking each day as it comes,” James said as he opened up about the status of their relationship to The Sun.

Yazmin has very generously shared photo and video clip updates regarding the status of the retreat they are building via Instagram.