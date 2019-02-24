Jessa Duggar Gives Best Response After Joy Gets Blasted For Leaving Town On Gideon’s First Birthday

Jessa Duggar comes to her sister's defense.

Jessa Duggar Seewald is known for getting a little snarky when it comes to people parent shaming either her or any of her family members. This time she came to her younger sister’s defense on Saturday after some questioned Joy Forsyth’s decision to go away with her husband Austin on the same weekend as son Gideon’s first birthday.

The sweet little guy just turned one on February 23. Most parents throw some type of party for their little ones celebrating this milestone birthday. However, when Joy had posted an Instagram photo of her and Austin saying that they were away for the weekend without the birthday boy, many comments turned negative stating that they should be at home with Gideon.

Joy ended up responding to the ruckus saying that they were only away for a couple of days and were going home this evening to celebrate their son’s birthday. It sounds like they had it all planned out beforehand and will indeed be with Gideon. He was enjoying time with grandpa and grandma Forsyth while his parents were spending some quality time alone together. According to their Instagram, they attended a couples retreat in Branson, Missouri.

Jessa Duggar then came to her sister’s defense in a humorous post. She found it funny that people thought that Joy forgot about Gideon’s birthday.

“All these people acting like you wouldn’t remember it’s the 1 year anniversary of the most physically exhausting and simultaneously most joyous day of your life. Really?? Girl, I know y’all are heading back to celebrate Gideon’s bday, but seriously, even if you did stay away one more day it’s not like he’d know you were celebrating late.”

She went on to say that in her mind, the party is more for the parents than the one-year-old anyway since they probably won’t remember it. Jessa also joked about celebrating the fact that parents are still intact after the first year.

“Yay! We’ve kept a human alive for a year, and we still have our sanity!”

You can always count on the mom-of-two to straighten things out with a little snark and a lot of humor. She is expecting baby number three in June. She is getting plenty of experience in dealing with parent shaming on social media since she had her two boys.

It appears that Joy and Austin are also thriving as parents. Duggar fans were quick to note how happy and peaceful Joy looks these days. The Counting On star had previously revealed that she was following a healthy eating plan called Optavia. According to a previous report by Inquisitr, Joy is now down to her pre-wedding weight. Fans have been commenting on how healthy she looks.

More episodes of Counting On will be coming up on Monday nights on TLC.