‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Wins Best Feature & Best Director At Indie Spirit Awards, Full List Of Winners

The 34th Independent Spirit Awards took place earlier today. As Variety notes, the awards ceremony, which honors the best independent films of 2018, took place in a tent on a beach in Santa Monica, California. Before the awards show kicked off, indie darlings Eighth Grade, First Reformed, We the Animals, and You Were Never Really Here led the pack with four nominations each.
If Beale Street Could Talk brought home three awards, including Best Feature and Best Director. Barry Jenkins, best known for directing and writing Moonlight, adapted the film from James Baldwin’s novel of the same name. Bo Burnham won the award for Best First Screenplay for his directorial debut, Eighth Grade, while Boots Riley took home the Best First Feature award for Sorry to Bother You.
We’ve compiled a list of winners and nominees, with winners highlighted in bold.
Best Feature
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Eighth Grade
- First Reformed
- Leave No Trace
- You Were Never Really Here
Best Director
- Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
- Debra Granik Leave No Trace
- Tamara Jenkins – Private Life
- Lynne Ramsay – You Were Never Really Here
- Paul Schrader – First Reformed
Best Male Lead
- Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
- John Cho – Searching
- Daveed Diggs – Blindspotting
- Christian Malheiros – Sócrates
- Joaquin Phoenix – You Were Never Really Here
Best Female Lead
- Glenn Close – The Wife
- Toni Collette – Hereditary
- Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
- Regina Hall – Support the Girls
- Helena Howard – Madeline’s Madeline
- Carey Mulligan – Wildlife
Best Supporting Male
- Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Raúl Castillo – We the Animals
- Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
- Josh Hamilton – Eighth Grade
- John David Washington – Monsters and Men
Best Supporting Female
- Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
- Kayli Carter – Private Life
- Tyne Daly – A Bread Factory
- Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
- J. Smith-Cameron – Nancy
Best Screenplay
- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Richard Glatzer, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, and Wash Westmoreland – Colette
- Tamara Jenkins – Private Life
- Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You
- Paul Schrader – First Reformed
Best First Screenplay
- Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
- Christina Choe – Nancy
- Cory Finley – Thoroughbreds
- Jennifer Fox – The Tale
- Laurie Shephard and Quinn Shephard – Blame
Best First Feature
- Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You
- Ari Aster – Hereditary
- Paul Dano – Wildlife
- Jennifer Fox – The Tale
- Jeremiah Zagar – We the Animals
Best Documentary Feature
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- On Her Shoulders
- Shirkers
Best International Film
- Roma (Mexico)
- Burning(South Korea)
- The Favourite(United Kingdom)
- Happy as Lazzaro(Italy)
- Shoplifters(Japan)
Best Cinematography
- Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Suspiria
- Ashley Connor – Madeline’s Madeline
- Diego García – Wildlife
- Benjamin Loeb – Mandy
- Zak Mulligan – We the Animals
Best Editing
- Joe Bini – You Were Never Really Here
- Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates, and Jeremiah Zagar – We the Animals
- Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill, and Julian Hart – American Animals
- Anne Fabini, Alex Hall, and Gary Levy – The Tale
- Nick Houy – Mid90s
It’s worth noting that Won’t You Be My Neighbor? won the award for Best Documentary Feature, despite not receiving an Academy Award nomination.