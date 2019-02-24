‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Wins Best Feature & Best Director At Indie Spirit Awards, Full List Of Winners

The 34th Independent Spirit Awards took place earlier today. As Variety notes, the awards ceremony, which honors the best independent films of 2018, took place in a tent on a beach in Santa Monica, California. Before the awards show kicked off, indie darlings Eighth Grade, First Reformed, We the Animals, and You Were Never Really Here led the pack with four nominations each.

If Beale Street Could Talk brought home three awards, including Best Feature and Best Director. Barry Jenkins, best known for directing and writing Moonlight, adapted the film from James Baldwin’s novel of the same name. Bo Burnham won the award for Best First Screenplay for his directorial debut, Eighth Grade, while Boots Riley took home the Best First Feature award for Sorry to Bother You.

Below is a list of winners and nominees, with winners highlighted in bold.

Best Feature

If Beale Street Could Talk

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

Best Director

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Debra Granik — Leave No Trace

Tamara Jenkins – Private Life

Lynne Ramsay – You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader – First Reformed

Best Male Lead

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

John Cho – Searching

Daveed Diggs – Blindspotting

Christian Malheiros – Sócrates

Joaquin Phoenix – You Were Never Really Here

Best Female Lead

Glenn Close – The Wife

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Regina Hall – Support the Girls

Helena Howard – Madeline’s Madeline

Carey Mulligan – Wildlife

Best Supporting Male

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Raúl Castillo – We the Animals

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Josh Hamilton – Eighth Grade

John David Washington – Monsters and Men

Best Supporting Female

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Kayli Carter – Private Life

Tyne Daly – A Bread Factory

Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace

J. Smith-Cameron – Nancy

Best Screenplay

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Richard Glatzer, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, and Wash Westmoreland – Colette

Tamara Jenkins – Private Life

Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You

Paul Schrader – First Reformed

Best First Screenplay

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Christina Choe – Nancy

Cory Finley – Thoroughbreds

Jennifer Fox – The Tale

Laurie Shephard and Quinn Shephard – Blame

Best First Feature

Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You

Ari Aster – Hereditary

Paul Dano – Wildlife

Jennifer Fox – The Tale

Jeremiah Zagar – We the Animals

Best Documentary Feature

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

Shirkers

Best International Film

Roma (Mexico)

Burning (South Korea)

The Favourite (United Kingdom)

Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Cinematography

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Suspiria

Ashley Connor – Madeline’s Madeline

Diego García – Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb – Mandy

Zak Mulligan – We the Animals

Best Editing

Joe Bini – You Were Never Really Here

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates, and Jeremiah Zagar – We the Animals

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill, and Julian Hart – American Animals

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall, and Gary Levy – The Tale

Nick Houy – Mid90s

It’s worth noting that Won’t You Be My Neighbor? won the award for Best Documentary Feature, despite not receiving an Academy Award nomination.