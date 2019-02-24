‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Phyllis Hits Rock Bottom

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings a stunning trial revelation and a stunning arrest followed by an unexpected pregnancy announcement in a week that’s full of twists and turns in Genoa City.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is dead set on finding out who hurt his sister, Lola (Sasha Calle). While he considered perhaps Summer (Hunter King) or Kyle (Michael Mealor) attacked Lola, when Rey finds one of the earrings he bought his wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), he puts together the fact that Lola wore Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) coat the night of the attack, and he puts two and two together.

Rey reluctantly arrests his wife. Just as he puts the cuffs on Mia and begins to read her Miranda rights, Mia blurts out the one thing she believes might make Rey stop. She says that she is pregnant, and of course, the implication is that it’s Rey’s child. Whether or not Mia is really expecting her and Rey’s baby remains to be seen. However, her announcement might be enough to make Rey think twice about arresting his wife, but he’s pretty by the book, so he might go ahead and haul Mia in any way. After all, she attacked Lola, and Lola is in the hospital fighting for her life because of Mia’s irrational behavior.

Speaking of bad behavior, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) sold out her co-conspirators in J.T.’s murder case without informing Nick she had made a deal to save herself at the expense of Sharon (Sharon Case), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victor (Eric Braeden) threatened Phyllis if his wife and daughter end up going down for J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder. Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) didn’t know what to think because Phyllis blindsided him.

Ultimately, though, after Phyllis’s testimony causes Christine (Lauralee Bell) to declare that what the women did to J.T. was murder instead of self-defense, Nick decided he could no longer live with Phyllis. In one angry moment, Nick not only breaks up with Phyllis but also kicks her out of the house they’re currently sharing.

After that, all Phyllis has left is her CEO position at Jabot. However, the Inquisitr reported that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) team up against Phyllis to put an Abbott back in the top position at the family company. By the end of the week, Phyllis hits rock bottom without a home or a job, which is quite a change.