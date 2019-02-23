Trump Wants To ‘Cause Chaos’ In 2020 Democratic Primary, New Report Says

With the 2020 presidential election fast approaching, the pool of Democratic Party candidates is slowly beginning to crystallize. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Amy Klobuchar have effectively already started campaigning, announcing a hot political season.

The upcoming Democratic primary will perhaps be one of the most defining moments of the Trump era, since American voters will be given the opportunity to choose Trump’s 2020 opponent. But the president will not stand idly by.

Donald Trump’s plan for 2020 is to “cause chaos and sow discord,” according to a new report from CNN.

CNN reporters Jeff Zeleny and Kaitlan Collins talked to a number of White House officials and Republican allies of President Trump, in order to investigate the general mood in the highest office in the land.

Eager to join the national conversation, Trump is watching announcement rallies, and carefully listening to media commentary about Democratic presidential candidates. He has instructed his team to “cause chaos from the left and right” in an effort to damage and divide the Democrats.

“The President wants to get into the game. People may knock him in terms of running the government, but he gets the campaign and can’t wait to get started,” a source explained to CNN.

Not only is Trump keeping his ear to the ground, listening to what the media has to say about his potential opponents in the 2020 general election, he is already holding meetings with advisers — led by his 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale — and developing strategies for the 2020 re-election campaign.

While Trump may be aiming to sow discord and create chaos in the 2020 Democratic primary, cracks have appeared in his own inner circle as well, according to CNN‘s sources, which claim that there is a power struggle between Parscale and two key figures in Trump’s 2016 campaign: David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski. This was, however, denied by Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

“Brad Parscale is building a state of the art campaign operation, light years ahead of anything the Democrats have created. Our opponents are the Democrats, not anyone in the President’s circle,” she said.

Along with Parscale, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is expected to play a key role in the 2020 campaign.

The president’s team is reportedly trying to frame the 2020 election as a choice between President Trump and an out-of-touch alternative. The 2020 fight, the Trump campaign hopes, will be a clash between capitalism, represented by Trump, and socialism, which the Trump campaign hopes to tie to the Democratic Party.

Key in 2020 will be getting more Republicans across the country on board.

“It’s county-by-county, looking for people who didn’t show up in the midterms,” a White House insider told CNN.