Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Made Plan To ‘Deny Hooking Up If They Got Caught’ Says Source

Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson were planning to deny everything if their loved ones caught wind of their tryst, People is reporting. Jordyn is a model who is best known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend and was even living with the make-up mogul. Tristan is the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, and was already in the dog-house for cheating on Khloe mere days before she was due to give birth. Now, Khloe has broken up with Tristan for the last time after it was discovered that he hooked up with Jordyn at a party. Kylie and Jordyn’s close friendship hangs in the balance as well, and Kylie had reportedly kicked her best friend out of her house. According to a source, Jordyn and Tristan were never thinking about confessing their indiscretion.

“It seemed she had an agreement with Tristan that they would deny hooking up if they got caught,” says the source.

The source also shared that Tristan had reassured Jordyn by telling her “no one would find out” about their rendezvous.

“Jordyn was shocked when the family did find out and confronted her,” the source said.

“Jordyn acted very distraught. But the family feels that she is mostly upset that she got caught.”

Rumor has it that Jordyn was unable to deny the allegations after multiple party-goers confirmed to the Kardashians that they witnessed Jordyn and Tristan making out. Tristan first denied the rumors. When the news first dropped, he tweeted out “FAKE NEWS” before shortly deleting it. Through vague social media clues from the Kardashians, it appears that the rumor about Jordyn and Tristan can be confirmed.

Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Had Plan to ‘Deny Hooking Up If They Got Caught’: Source https://t.co/ng37GAlZeQ — People (@people) February 23, 2019

Khloe’s social media activity is particularly telling about where she currently stands with Tristan. Khloe has deleted all traces of him from her profile, including a Thanksgiving photo of them posing with their daughter. She has also been posting cryptic quotes to her Instagram Story, hinting at heartbreak and moving forward. One notable quote reads “the worst pain is getting hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” which may be confirming Jordyn’s involvement in the scandal.

While Kylie was Jordyn’s best friend, Jordyn was a friend to the entire Kardashian/Jenner family. Jordyn even worked as a model for Khloe’s denim fashion line, Good American. Jordyn’s pictures and presence have since been removed from the brand’s official website. Khloe has also unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram when just days ago she was leaving sweet comments on the model’s pictures. While the betrayal is undoubtedly painful, Khloe is said to be “doing okay,” according to a source.