Johnny Bananas Thinks His ‘War Of The Worlds’ Elimination Will Help In Future Seasons

Season 33 of MTV’s vastly popular The Challenge series is one of the best to date, and a shocking elimination of Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has fans reeling on social media. Johnny was sent into the elimination round by the Tribunal, which featured his longtime nemesis, Wes Bergmann. After the Tribunal couldn’t come to an agreement on which team to send into the Killing Floor, Challenge newcomer Ashley Cain caved and changed his vote sending in Johnny and Morgan Willett. The duo lost to Zach Nichols and Zahida Allen, meaning Season 33 has a long way to go without one of its biggest stars.

Speaking with MTV News, Johnny noted that his early departure on War of the Worlds may not be such a bad thing after all.

“Every time I’m on a Challenge, I make it so far on the show that nobody has to ever turn on each other,” Johnny said. “They can all just have one common enemy and go after me the entire time. And they never have to start infighting. It’s why the Lavender Ladies and the Young Buck alliances lasted as long as they did — they could stay together because I was the common enemy they had the entire time.”

Bananas called out Zach in elimination after feeling betrayed by his long-time friend ???? Watch the whole battle here: https://t.co/p21NMhiYaF pic.twitter.com/JsStslTiUM — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) February 23, 2019

The 18-time veteran just might have a point since he is the number one target almost every single season. Team Young Buck and The Lavender Ladies have had it out for the First Look host for quite some time now, especially the former, which contains challengers Hunter Barfield, Nelson Thomas, and Cory Wharton.

With everyone’s number one target gone so early in the game, absolute chaos should ensue as friends will have to begin turning on one another. War of the Worlds combines newcomers to the franchise, known as prospects, with veterans, meaning alliances are all over the place. Many of the prospects are from the United Kingdom, which has started an unspoken alliance who could control some of the moves of the veterans.

Johnny went on to explain that next season he may not be everyone’s target after new backstabs and betrayals this season could cause new vendettas that will trump everyone’s hate for him. Zach Nichols is slowly on his way to becoming enemy number one after he seemingly betrayed Johnny on last Wednesday’s episode. Fans are still waiting to find out if Zach really has an alliance with Wes, or if he just made a simple mistake in the mud pit competition.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.