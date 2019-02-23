MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Could Land With Giants ‘If He Really Doesn’t Want To Play In Philly,’ Per ‘Yahoo!’

MLB rumors reveal that Bryce Harper is favored to go to the Phillies, but the Giants may be a team who can steal him away.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the San Francisco Giants haven’t lost hope that they may still be able to land Bryce Harper, and for less money than Philadelphia is offering him.

The report suggests that since the Washington Nationals have officially declared that they’ve “moved on” from their time with Harper, now San Francisco’s real competition is the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philly can offer Bryce a lengthy contract worth more than $300 million. While the Giants “don’t intend” to match the massive amount of money that the Phillies can give the all-star outfielder, the team does have one big hope, and that is that Harper simply might not want to play in Philadelphia.

The Giants allegedly believe that the Phillies are the favorite to land Harper, but they could still have a shot if Bryce decides that he needs to be out west, closer to his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, or that he doesn’t want to land with an NL East rival. If this is the case, the Giants believe they’re the best fit for Harper going forward.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the San Diego Padres have already spent $300 million by signing Manny Machado, but they weren’t ruling out signing Bryce Harper either.

The team allegedly has enough money to sign Harper to a very lucrative deal, and allow him to partner up with Machado to possibly form a new super-team in the west.

Although Bryce is said to have turned down multiple $300-million offers himself, it seems that he’s really weighing his options, giving teams time to figure out what they can offer him, and spending some time speaking with his agent to try to figure out what to do next.

However, while the Padres and the Giants haven’t officially been ruled out of the Harper sweepstakes, it seems that the Phillies will likely land the slugger after Philadelphia owner, John Middleton’s plane was spotted in Las Vegas this week.

MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed via Twitter on Friday night that the meeting wasn’t to sign a contract and that there are still some teams in the running to land Harper.

“While Philly appears to be in strong position, word is there is no deal yet with Bryce, and no expectation he will be returning east with Phillies owner John Middleton. ‘Just a meeting,’ is the official word. SF, SD, Wash, maybe 1 more still in the game to varying degrees,” Heyman tweeted.

Meanwhile, the MLB rumors continue to pump out as everyone awaits Bryce Harper’s decision.