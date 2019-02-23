Buxom Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Bare Derriere In Thong Lingerie, Thigh-Highs & Asks ‘Wanna Ride?’

Plus-size model Ashley Alexiss is taking the internet by storm, carefully cultivating an enormous fan base along the way. Currently boasting 1.5 million Instagram followers and counting, the buxom pin-up girl and professional beauty icon is well on her way to becoming one of the most well-known body-positive models on the popular social media platform.

In one of her most recent images, Ashley took the time to really get some motors running — both literally and figuratively — as she posed in front of a silver motorcycle. Completing the biker chick aesthetic with a pair of fingerless leather riding gloves and a long plume of platinum blonde hair, Ashley Alexiss clearly knows how to conjure up a bad-girl image on demand.

The blonde bombshells full, round derriere is front and center in the photographic frame, accentuated both by the cut of her lingerie bottoms as well as by the sheer thigh-high stockings she is rocking — complete with garter belt. Her curvaceous figure is further showcased in a black lace bra, one which offers a hint of her buxom chest, as well as by the high heels she is wearing.

Shooting a sultry, smoldering look at the camera lens, Ashley Alexiss shows her audience that she means business. Her lips are parted in a breathy pout, and are painted a bright red. A smoky eye and perfectly shaped eyebrows help to further frame her fine features.

In the caption of the image, Ashley posed a double entendre to her admirers. The chrome-laden capture managed to wrangle over 63,000 likes in very short order. The response to her question was largely in the affirmative, with her most serious devotees clambering over one another in the comments section to take her up on her offer.

One user wrote, “I wanna ride with you,” followed by a prominent and suggestive peach emoji. A second Instagram fan cheekily quipped, “It’s hard to decide on which one,” followed by a string of heart-eyed emojis and flame emojis.

Ashley Alexiss made headlines last year for a somewhat controversial decision which she made, one which was received with a mixed response from her fan base. As The Daily Mail details, the buxom blonde opted for a breast reduction surgery in 2018, going down in size from a 36G to a 36DD. The reasoning? Her breasts wouldn’t be contained by her dream wedding dress — and she suffered from back pain — so the surgery was called for.

The decision didn’t put much of a dent in her social media profile, however, so it appears that her fans love her at any size.