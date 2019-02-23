Tamar Braxton Tells Lolo Jones To Buy Herself A Husband In Bizarre Instagram Exchange

At first the jab seemed playful, but fans are questioning this peculiar back and forth.

Celebrity Big Brother has been over for quite some time now, but several of the roommates are still in touch with one another on social media. One of the most active houseguests is Lolo Jones who has had no issue speaking out about her time on the season with her Twitter and Instagram followers. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lolo recently shaded runner-up Ricky Williams in an Instagram post where she asked God to help her forgive her former friend. The Olympian also had written a caption under a photo of herself in a pool on Instagram saying that she had drowned Ricky but changed the caption shortly after writing it.

Ricky notoriously chose to take Tamar Braxton with him to the final two after winning the final Head of Household this past season. Lolo was under the impression the former NFL player was going to take her and felt backstabbed when he chose the Braxton Family Values star over her. Ricky’s decision didn’t seem to cause a rift between Tamar and Lolo, but the two women have recently taken shady jabs at one another on Instagram.

After asking for God’s help with forgiveness, Tamar commented on Lolo’s Instagram post that she needed to get over things because they were playing a game. The singer also noted that everyone in that house “bulls*****d” one another and no one was better than anyone else. Tamar then concluded her comment by saying “getoverit.com.”

Lolo responded by telling Tamar to use her winnings to buy herself some more wigs, then used the waving hand emojis and said: “can’t wait to see you.”

Tamar commented yet again after Lolo made the shady wig comment.

“I will buy me a wig after you buy you a husband. #noshade #justjokes #letsgotodinner,” she wrote.

While both women seemed to be joking with one another, Tamar’s comment about buying a husband felt very shady to the Instagram users following the women’s exchange. The husband comment appears to have been deleted but not before The Shade Room nabbed a screenshot.

Lolo had been open in the Celebrity Big Brother house that she was still a virgin and was holding out until marriage. The Olympian is famously single and routinely comments about the single life on her social media pages, and she may not have liked the husband jab from her friend. Lolo has not responded to the husband comment at this time.

Big Brother Season 21 returns to CBS this June.