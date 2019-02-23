Paulina Gretzsky Flaunts Her World-Famous Body In Skimpy Silver Minidress, Delicately Crosses Her Bare Legs

Actress and celebrity Paulina Gretzky may just be one of the most beautiful women in the world, and she seems to know as much. From her various sultry social media snapshots shared with her most ardent admirers to the simply coy construction of most of her iconic poses, the red-hot model knows precisely how to set pulses racing and hearts alight.

In her most recent Instagram share, one offered up just moments ago as of this writing, Paulina can be seen sitting on a glass and steel chair in what appears to be a high-rise loft. Bright sunlight washes out what looks like an urban cityscape in the background, as visible beyond a luxurious floor-to-ceiling window.

The real focus of the photo, however, is her world-famous figure. Paulina Gretzky’s svelte physique is put on full display in this iconic image, a skimpy silver minidress doing very little to hide her most intimate anatomy, leaving very little to the imagination in the process. The strappy silver number has a plunging neckline which reveals a hint of Paulina’s cleavage, and the skintight garment clings to her trim waistline and curvaceous hips and backside.

A high slit cut near the risque lower hemline of the dress reveals the American model’s toned, tanned thighs and long, lean legs. Her feet are thrust into a pair of transparent heels with silver embellishments, matching the dress while allowing the audience a peep at Paulina’s feet.

Gretzky chose to accessorize her look with long wavy locks, a simple silver bangle, perfectly sculpted eyebrows, a smoky eye, and a nude lip.

Despite having been posted very recently, Paulina Gretzky’s latest sexy snapshot captured the hearts and minds of her admirers in record time. Captioning the sultry snapshot with a simple heart emoji — a sentiment likely shared by most of her devotees — Paulina saw her provocative pose liked over 8,000 times in less than an hour of having been posted. Beyond that, over 100 Instagram users took the time to pen the brunette bombshell a personalized note.

One user wrote, “Incredible beauty,” trailed by a litany of flame emojis and rose emojis. A second amorous admirer quipped, “Fell off my stool when I saw this. Beauty, personality and brains and a HOF father who is the GOAT, in my opinion.”

Paulina Gretzky has made headlines most recently for her romantic reconciliation with professional golfer Dustin Johnson. According to Heavy, the pair had spent a great deal of 2018 avoiding speculation that their relationship was on the rocks, and they both seem to be in a better place now.

Although Paulina may be most famous for being the daughter of hockey great Wayne “The Great One” Gretzky, it appears that she’s now making a splash for her own reasons — and her fans can’t wait to see what she shares with them next.