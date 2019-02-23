Meghan Markle Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Stunning Crimson Ensemble

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Morocco on official royal business, and Markle exited the plane looking as lovely and refreshed as ever. Markle and her ever-growing baby bump were spotting in a gorgeous Valentino ensemble, the color of which is of significant meaning as she visits the country — which is currently facing some upsetting protests.

The red cape featured a flowing hemline that allowed Markle — and her bump — to move freely and comfortably. The garb had some intricate adornments around the neckline, and Royal Commenter Omid Scobie revealed on Twitter that Markle likely chose the deep red as a nod to the country’s flag — which represents “hardiness, trength and valour.”

The former Suits actress chose nude and white accessories to accompany the attire, which contrasted beautifully with the deep red of the outfit. She carried an off-white clutch with gold handle-work, and a matching pair of leather gloves that she held instead of wore. She pulled her hair back in a chic bun, a look she has been favoring as of late, and a simple pair of post-style earrings. Markle pulled the attire together with a pair of simple — yet elegant — nude pumps.

Prince Harry arrived looking dapper as ever in a grey suit, pink tie, and beige suede shoes. The couple shook hands with Moroccan royal officials, and looked pleased to be attending the three-day ordeal ahead of them.

While visiting King Mohammed VI and his son, the Prince, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be under heightened security measures during this most recent bout of travel, as Cosmopolitan reported. Due to heavy protests in the area, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be staying at the royal residence as they visit with government officials, but will not be traveling far outside the super-secure quarters.

A closer look at the Harry and Meghan’s stylish arrival at Casablanca Airport. The couple were offered fresh dates before leaving the airport — Harry picked one and said it was delicious. More photos up on @harpersbazaarus shortly… ????: @PA pic.twitter.com/0nEW0bPiYe — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 23, 2019

The outburst of what some are considering to be violent protests, are in the name of teacher’s pay as well as healthcare. The royal duo has been instructed not to go on their usual walkabouts, and have been told to stay away from local businesses and fans of the couple — who usually like to mingle with the locals when visiting somewhere together.

The duke and duchess will be traveling with two assistant private secretaries, three staffers, a digital officer, assistant hairdresser and a program directer on their three day trip, as Scobie further revealed. He also confirmed that in addition to the uptick in security, medical provisions have been made for Markle.

Though they may not be able to do as much traveling as they might have hoped, fans of the royal couple will be keeping an eye out for the next update — and the next glimpse of Markle’s growing belly.