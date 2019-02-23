‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Is Officially Divorced From Marty Caffrey 10 Months After Wedding

After 10 short months of marriage, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey are officially divorced. Divorce proceedings for the couple began all the way back in August after Marty filed papers at the courthouse. The couple first starting dating in April of 2016 and Danielle’s engagement to Marty marked the 20th time the reality star had been engaged.

People confirmed the divorce became official on Thursday and the proceedings began at 9 a.m. and lasted less than one hour. The two parties agreed on an uncontested split, with Danielle agreeing to move out of their $2.15 million home by April. If she chooses too, Danielle can buy the home and all the furniture in it, and then Marty would have to vacate the premises.

Danielle and Marty wed in the Bahamas in May of last year, which fans of RHONJ got to witness this season. Not only were viewers given a front row seat to Danielle being a complete bridezilla to her bridesmaids Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga, they also got to witness some major tension between Marty and Danielle before the wedding even happened.

At a dinner in Bimini, it came up that Marty’s children did not support his marriage to Danielle and it caused a major rift in his family. Marty admitted that he chose Danielle over his children, some of which didn’t even show up to the wedding.

Marty ended up speaking to People about the split and seems to be quite relieved it’s all over now.

“Now that the divorce is final, I feel great relief as well as sadness,” he said. “Relief comes as I have finally reached the end of the twisted road I was dragged down. I am looking forward to moving on in life with my supportive and loving family and friends around me. However, Danielle and I did fall in love, and it is sad to part from each other this way after experiencing something special together.”

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey will finalize divorce in court https://t.co/SmY8v0v9LS pic.twitter.com/nBfwmECOwX — Page Six (@PageSix) February 21, 2019

The businessman went on to say that the television show and the cameras were more important to Danielle then he was and said RHONJ led to the couple’s downfall. Marty then warned any man who might begin a relationship with a Real Housewives star since having your issues aired on television is not easy for any relationship. He went on to say he wished nothing but the best for Danielle and had no ill-will towards her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.