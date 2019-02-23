Reality TV Starlet Brittany Cartwright Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Full, Round Derriere In Barely-There Nightgown

Vanderpump Rules starlet Brittany Cartwright took to Instagram just moments ago (as of the writing of this article) to show off her impressive figure to her 1.1 million or more Instagram fans, leaving little to the imagination in the process.

In this particular image, the blonde bombshell can be seen snapping a sultry selfie as she stands in profile in front of a bedroom vanity. Bright white light pours forth from the periphery of the mirrored vanity, bathing the entirety of the selfie, contributing a bit of soft-focus to the entire affair. Donning an extremely skimp pink nightgown — one that hugged every inch of her curvaceous figure and featured a plunging neckline — Brittany Cartwright showed off her deep cleavage and full, pert derriere.

Her signature blonde tresses were styled in loose waves, a dramatic side part contributing to a sensual and elegant aesthetic. Her makeup game was on point, too — contouring, foundation, and a glossy nude lip helping to showcase her breathy expression. Perfectly sculpted eyebrows, some dusky eyeshadow, and deep black mascara helped to frame her pretty brown eyes.

Brittany Cartwright accessorized her boudoir look with a pair of chunky gemstone earrings, some nude nails, and a matching clutch. She was backgrounded by a framed picture, a door with rounded edges, and a denim garment laid across the bed.

Despite having been live for a very short period of time, Brittany’s latest Instagram share has already attracted an outsized amount of attention. More than 6,000 users took the time to leave a like on the image, and nearly 100 fans took the time to pen a personalized message to Jax Taylor’s fiancee.

One user wrote, “Soooooo stunning!!” followed by a long line of flame emojis. A second Instagram admirer quipped, “Looking like a snack,” trailed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Brittany Cartwright has been making headlines most recently for her high-profile engagement to fellow reality TV star Jax Taylor. As Us Weekly details, Jax and Brittany are in the midst of planning a “dream wedding,” after Jax proposed to Brittany in June of last year. The two Vanderpump Rules stars have been dating since 2015, and have long been one of the power couples on the show. Despite Jax having dated several of Brittany’s co-stars in the past — including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, per E! Online — and having cheated on her in the past, the couple appears to be very much in love at the moment.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor may be getting hitched, but in the meantime, her fans and followers can’t wait to see what sexy snapshots she shares with them next.