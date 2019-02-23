Ivanka Trump Supports Nikki Haley’s Daughter In A Clemson Student Government Race

Ivanka Trump made a short Facebook video to support Rena Haley's bid for student government vice president.

Ivanka Trump, one of the senior advisors to her father, President Donald Trump, is supporting a candidate in the Clemson University student government race. Ivanka made a video in an effort to stump for Rena Haley, the daughter of former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

The Daily Beast says that Ivanka Trump made a video to support the Huskey/Haley ticket for Clemson University student government, and the campaign posted it on Facebook.

Rena Haley, a junior nursing major who is running as second to biological sciences major Collin Huskey, got a boost from the first daughter in a brief “get out the vote” video.

“Hi Clemson fans, it’s Ivanka Trump. I am so proud of what each and every one of you are doing. Don’t forget to reach for new heights by voting for Huskey-Haley.”

The State reports that the campaign slogan for the Huskey/Haley ticket is “reaching new heights,” and if elected, they promise to increase mental health funding, renovate student lounges, improve parking, and advocate for more environmentally aware “green” features, such as recycling bins and low-flow toilets.

But of course, the ticket has competition from four other campaigns, including:

Presidential candidate: Derwin Simpson and VP candidate Jeremy Lutz,

Presidential candidate Logan Young, (current student body vice president), and VP candidate Andrew Kwasny,

Presidential candidate Diamond Brown, and VP candidate Thomas Marshall,

Presidential candidate Banner Brock and VP candidate Jade Richard,

The election will take place on February 27 on the Clemson University campus.

Such a proud moment witnessing Rena’s white coat ceremony. She’s now off to clinicals. It seems like yesterday that she was in pigtails taking care of her dolls. ???? #ProudParents #HealingHands #CaringHands #ClemsonNursing #WhereDidTheTimeGo pic.twitter.com/Bw7CizOfUZ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 22, 2019

This public endorsement is unusual for Ivanka Trump, who usually stays on the sidelines when promoting candidates, while her brothers tend to be the ones who do much of the stumping. It’s also noteworthy that Trump would get involved in a student government competition at a university which she never attended.

