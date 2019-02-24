5 Movies You Forgot Bradley Cooper Was In

American actor Bradley Cooper’s most recent resume runs the gamut of playing Jack in the Academy Award-nominated 2018 version of a Star is Born, to breathing life to wise-cracking Rocket Raccoon in both Guardians of the Galaxy films and Avengers: Infinity War. Fans additionally know him for blockbuster hits such as The Hangover, Limitless and American Sniper, as well.

On the other hand, there are a few older flicks and a few movie parts that flew under the radar that featured the hunky, 44-year-old actor, affectionately known as Coop. Keeping that in mind, here are five movies you may have forgot Bradley Cooper was in.

Case 39 (2009)

Bradley Cooper starred with Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland and Ian McShane in Case 39, a supernatural psychological horror film directed by Christian Alvart. Case 39 runs along the same vein and style of The Ring (2002) and Japanese horror film Ringu (1998) before it. Case 39 is its own animal, though, and it plays well to the weekend horror film aficionados, Gareth Jones of Dread Central said.

Additionally, Bradley Cooper’s part was so nominal, he wasn’t even included in Gareth Jones’ review. That may all be well and good because Jones called the film a “monotonous exercise,” and he even said veteran actor Ian McShane looked “thoroughly bored” in his shots. Brad may have forgotten this one, as well, fans.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Bradley Cooper was in the ensemble rom/com He’s Just Not That Into You. He played main character Gigi’s (Ginnifer Goodwin) friend Janine’s (Jennifer Connelly) husband, and part of the plot centered around Ben and Janine’s problems within their marriage.

The film grossed over $181 million at box offices worldwide, but since he didn’t play the main character in the film like he has in recent films, you may not remember him much in it. Plus, it’s been a decade since the film’s release.

Cast of He’s Just Not That Into You. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Midnight Meat Train (2008)

The Midnight Meat Train is an atmospheric horror film based on a novel by Clive Barker; the same man that brought Hellraiser to the Silver Screen. TMMT definitely has an allure because of its cult status, but its visceral gore and bleak story-line didn’t appeal to the masses.

In it, Bradley Cooper plays vegan reporter Leon who is chasing a story on a serial murderer dubbed “The Subway Butcher.” The Subway Butcher preys on New York commuters, and we won’t spoil the ending that is very typical of horror-master Barker’s writings. Let’s just say things don’t work out the way Leon intended it to at the end. For those that don’t mind spoilers, feel free to see what happens at the end. Warning: it’s kind of hard-core.

The Comebacks (2007)

The Comebacks is a satirical comedy that premiered during a period that Rocky 2 actor Carl Weathers seemed to be in everything. The film that spoofed inspirational sports movies also starred funnyman David Koechner.

Bradley Cooper had a cameo role in the movie, and he played Cowboy. Cooper has been nominated for many awards, including seven Oscars, but his “good old boy” take is hard to take on this “Sticky Man Love” clip on YouTube.

Failure to Launch (2006)

Failure to Launch is another rom/com that features Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker. McConaughey plays the 35-year-old Tripp who has never moved out and has overstayed his welcome at his parent’s house. Sarah Jessica Parker plays the expert who is hired to convince him to leave but falls in love with him instead.

Bradley Cooper plays Demo, one of Tripp’s best friends. Similar to Tripp, Demo is still living at home with his folks. in fact he’s proud of it. Critics panned the movie, and it only received a 24 percent fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes. That, and Bradley Cooper having a small part may have led audience-goers to forget he was ever in the flick. Which is a shame because he’s funny in this clip.

Bonus: Wall to Wall Records (2000)

Amazingly enough, it seems that the Internet has mostly forgotten about the TV movie Wall to Wall Records that Bradley Cooper appeared in. There’re no clips on YouTube about it, and iMDB only has snippets of information about it on their Web page. One iMDB page says that it features Candace Kita, Nikita Ager and Jordan Bridges and has him truncated below in the extended cast. Another iMdb page has him added to the cast main cast list. Perhaps Bradley Cooper’s name was added to it as an afterthought later as his star started to rise.

The man with the baby blue eyes and beach blonde hair was starring in many TV roles at the time, including those on Sex & the City, Nip & Tuck and The $treet. Wall to Wall Records may have been a forgettable role, but it may have put him on the radar of many movie industry influencers later.