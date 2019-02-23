Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off A Hint Of Cleavage, Kisses & Jumps On Her Man In Adorable Throwback Snapshots

American supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski may be one of the most famous faces in the fashion and beauty industries, having built a global reputation for her enviable physique, warm personality, and cutting wit. She is also famously featured in headlines for her relationship with her hunky husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In her most recent Instagram share — one comprised of five different bits of candid footage — the brunette bombshell showed all of her love for her man, and her fans.

In the first image in the series, the I Feel Pretty actress can be seen wrapping her arms around her husband’s shoulders as she pulls him in for a loving smooch. His arms are wrapped about her svelte waist, and the two appear very much in love. A bouquet of yellow flowers can be seen clutched in Emily’s hands, behind her man’s back.

The fourth image of the set of five shows Emily striking a more familiar pose, her hip tilted to the side as she shoots a coy look at the camera. This time, husband Sebastian Bear-McClard can be seen strewn across a nearby couch covered in a plum fabric. He looks somewhat disheveled, while his wife is the embodiment of confident class. A hint of her cleavage can be seen popping out of her mustard-yellow peacoat, a pair of matching slacks hugging every curve of her lower body.

The fifth and final picture shared by Ratajkowski sees her being lifted by her husband, her legs wrapped about him. With a broad smile on his face — apparently indulging a number of amused onlookers — Sebastian seems every bit a man who knows exactly how fortunate he is.

In the caption attending the set of throwback snapshots, Emily Ratajkowski made it clear that she was deeply appreciative for her friends, her husband, and her good fortune. Her fans and followers seemed to echo these sentiments, showering the supermodel’s post with over 440,000 likes in addition to 1,400-plus comments.

One user wrote, “Happy anniversary! The love you have for each other is wonderful to see. Cheers!” complete with a puckered-up emoji. A second Instagram fan quipped, “Happy anniversary,” followed by a rose emoji.

Emily has been making headlines most recently, per The Daily Mail, for her extremely fashionable yet casual outing on the streets of New York City. Donning a chocolate-brown pair of casual pants, a slate-colored jacket, and a pair of running shoes, the Gone Girl starlet showed that she still knows how to tone it down while still looking great doing so.