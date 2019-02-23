Ariana Grande Hits Whistle Note So Effortlessly, Even Her Backup Dancers Are Impressed

Sometimes, even Ariana Grande’s crew can’t even believe her natural talent. On Friday evening, the pop star shared a video to social media, which showed her singing a sweet lullaby for her fans, according to PopSugar. Grande quietly covered Minnie Riperton’s 1974 tune “Lovin’ You,” but she threw in her own flare at the end with one of her impressively high whistle notes, leaving her backup dancers in awe.

Grande posted the black-and-white video to Twitter and Instagram. Wearing a bralette and an oversized sweatshirt, the “7 Rings” singer sat in front of the camera with several male dancers standing behind her. Before starting her cover, she instructed the dancers to provide a beat. They began softly stepping side-to-side and snapping as she slowly sang the first several lines.

The star seemed to perform with hardly any effort, adjusting her posture and snapping along. At the end of the song, Grande unexpectedly belted out a high-pitched note and smiled at the camera. The dancers’ mouths dropped open in disbelief when they heard the note, and they quickly ran off screen.

“Paused reh [sic] to do this lullaby i promised u,” the singer wrote in the caption with a black heart.

On Instagram, the video gained over 5 million views in under 24 hours. Between Instagram and Twitter, users posted over 50,000 comments. Many fans were mesmerized by the singer’s lullaby.

“You hit that note so… effortlessly. A true angel,” one Twitter user said.

“Thank you for sharing your gift,” another wrote.

Grande is currently rehearsing for her Sweetener world tour, which kicks off on March 18 in Albany, New York, according to Fader. Grande is known to share behind-the-scenes moments during tours, having just released a YouTube mini-series at the end of last year, documenting her days on the Dangerous Woman tour. She is likely to share more footage as she embarks on her latest journey.

The 25-year-old singer has seen massive success in the start of 2019. Her single “Thank U, Next,” as well as her new album of the same name, have broken numerous streaming records in a matter of days. In addition, she just made history earlier this week as the first artist since The Beatles (in 1964) to have three songs take the top three positions on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, CNN reported.

All 12 tracks on Grande’s Thank U, Next currently hold spots on the chart.

After releasing two albums within six months, Grande admitted that she is going to take a much-needed and well-deserved break from new music. For now, she will focus on her upcoming tour dates.