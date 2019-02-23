American Supermodel Olivia Culpo Goes Braless, Flaunts Cleavage In Wide-Open White Blazer

American supermodel Olivia Culpo has been turning heads lately for her very risque fashion choices, ones which showcase her haute couture sensibility as well as her flawless physique. In her most recent Instagram share, Olivia dared to leave her bra at home as she donned a provocative blazer that left very little to the imagination.

In this particular image, the brunette bombshell can be seen a composite photo. On the left, in a closer crop, the former Miss Universe is captured shooting a somewhat sultry look at the camera lens. Her signature chestnut tresses are styled straight and close to the scalp, a dramatic side part present to emphasize the modern hairstyle. Perfectly sculpted brows rest above her chocolate brown eyes, and her long eyelashes are further accentuated by a light touch of dark mascara.

A long, elaborate necklace with a chunky pendant draws the eye to Olivia’s chest. Her body-hugging white blazer is left open at the bust, revealing an expanse of skin and a hint of the I Feel Pretty actress’ striking cleavage. Her flawless complexion and fair skin tone are further highlighted by this move, and the dramatic lighting present in both photos making up the composite help to further reinforce the notion of Olivia’s impeccable natural beauty.

The actress and model accessorized her look with a pair of strappy tan heels, a matching watch and clutch — both in a pretty teal shade, and fire-engine red nail polish. Her makeup consisted of some light foundation, concealer, and a pretty pink lip.

Giving a shout-out in the caption attached to the composite image to Italian fashion label Bulgari — perhaps the label responsible for her accessories in the picture itself — Olivia Culpo made sure to give credit where it was due. Her fans and followers seemed to return the favor for her in turn, laving over 34,000 likes and 200-plus comments on her most recent share in record time.

One user wrote, “BEAUTIFUL BABE,” trailed by a string of heart emojis and a blazing flame emoji. A second Instagram fan quipped, “You look fantastic in white love the necklace stunningly beautiful,” followed by a long litany of heart-eyed emojis.

Olivia Culpo has been making headlines most recently for her romantic reconciliation with casual boyfriend and NFL star Danny Amendola. As The Daily Caller details, Culpo and Amendola have been vacationing together in Mexico. Their respective Instagram accounts tell the tale of a sun-soaked bit of rest and relaxation for the lovely couple, and their fans wish both of them the very best.