The Jonas Brothers Are Reuniting Five Years After Split, According To ‘People’

JoBro fans may be in for the treat of their lifetime!

Five years after calling it quits and splitting apart to work on their own projects, People reports that the Jonas Brothers have plans to reunite and make music together as they once did. An insider close to the three brothers shares that Nick, Joe, and Kevin were spotted at the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles earlier this month. The anonymous source said that they’re expected to make a reunion announcement sometime in the near future.

Thus far, the brothers have yet to make an official announcement on the reunion or share whether or not it will entail recording new music, performing on a tour, or both. Reps for the boys have not responded to the report, but insiders say it’s definitely happening.

And to further spark rumors, Ryan Liestman, who used to sing and play in the band, recently posted a photo of himself and the three Jonas brothers — he included the word “reunion” in the snapshot’s caption. In the past, Nick Jonas has also always said that fans should never rule out a Jonas Brothers reunion because you never know what could happen in the future. Back in 2017, Nick also talked about the possibility of teaming up with Demi Lovato, and his brothers Joe and Kevin, for an “R-Rated” installment of their hit Disney movie, Camp Rock.

“If the right thing comes together, I think that’d be fun. It’s a really delicate thing because [they’re two films] really beloved by fans. So I think for it to work, it’d have to be some creative new version where we get a writing team and do something special.”

Jonas then went on to confess that not only does he love working with Demi, he also loves working with his brothers.

The three brothers seem to be getting along famously as they have in the past, and their leading ladies are also very fond of each other as well. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, took to her Instagram account to wish Joe’s fiancé, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, happy birthday, with an incredibly sweet message and photo.

“To one of the most beautiful, fun people I’ve known. Happy birthday @sophiet you are loved! I can’t wait to see you as a bride. You will be stunning,” Chopra wrote. “Have a brilliant year love.. #jsisters 4eva! @joejonas you r [sic] the most thoughtful! Last night was epic.”