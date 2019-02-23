The Jonas Brothers Are Reuniting Five Years After Split According To ‘People’

JoBro fans may be in for the treat of their lifetime!

Just five years after calling it quits and splitting apart to work on their own projects, People shares that the Jonas Brothers have plans to reunite and make music together once again. An insider close to the three brothers shares that Nick, Joe, and Kevin were spotted in Los Angeles at the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel earlier this month and they’re expected to make a reunion announcement sometime in the near future.

Thus far, the brothers have yet to make an official announcement on the reunion or share whether or not it will entail new music or a tour or both. Reps for the boys have not responded to the report but insiders say it’s definitely happening.

And to further spark rumors, Ryan Liestman, who used to play an instrument in the band, recently posted a photo of himself and the three Jonas brothers and titled the snapshot “reunion.” Nick Jonas has also always said that fans should never rule out a Jonas Brothers reunion because you never know what could happen in the future. Back in 2017, Nick also talked about the possibility of teaming up with Demi Lovato and his brothers Joe and Kevin for an “R-Rated” installment of their hit Disney movie, Camp Rock.

“If the right thing comes together, I think that’d be fun. It’s a really delicate thing because [they’re two films] really beloved by fans. So I think for it to work, it’d have to be some creative new version where we get a writing team and do something special.”

Jonas then went on to confess that not only does he love working with Demi, he also loves working with his brothers.

And while the brothers seem to be getting along famously as they have in the past, their leading ladies are also very fond of each other as well. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, took to her Instagram account to wish Joe’s fiancé, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, a happy birthday with an incredibly sweet message and photo.

“To one of the most beautiful, fun people I’ve known. Happy birthday @sophiet you are loved! I can’t wait to see you as a bride. You will be stunning,” Chopra wrote. “Have a brilliant year love.. #jsisters 4eva! @joejonas you r the most thoughtful! Last night was epic.”

How sweet!