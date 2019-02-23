Travis Scott Feels Terrible For Kylie Jenner Amid Cheating Scandal: ‘He Hates To See Her So Sad’

Everyone is feeling the ripple effects from Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, even rapper Travis Scott.

The Hollywood Life shares that the 26-year-old has been sticking by his girlfriend’s side as she tries to navigate through this difficult time in her life. According to an insider, not only is Travis shocked at what went down between Jordyn and Tristan but he also feels terrible for Kylie who has been having an incredibly tough time with this.

“He feels horrible for Kylie, he hates to see her so sad. He has been working and feels terrible that he can not be there everyday to take extra good care of Kylie,” the source shares. “He loves Kylie and knows how much she loves Jordyn so he can’t believe Jordyn did something that has damaged their friendship.”

While he is still on his Astroworld tour, he has been making time to FaceTime Kylie and Stormi and he’s trying to be as supportive as he can be while he isn’t physically there. Like Jenner, Scott can’t believe that something like this could happen since Kylie and Jordyn were so close for so long.

The insider also says that Travis loved how good Jordyn was with his daughter Stormi and he just can’t believe that she has actually moved out. In his mind, the rapper though that Kylie and Jordyn would be friends forever but clearly that doesn’t seem like it’s going to be the case anymore.

As fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star know, Kylie’s world was turned totally upside-down earlier this week after it was revealed that her BFF and closest confidante had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson at a house party this past weekend.

At first, Kylie and her sisters couldn’t believe that something like that could actually happen. But once Khloe started reaching out to other people who were at the party, they confirmed her worst fears — Jordyn and Tristan were in fact all over each other.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Kylie is still struggling to make sense of things and she has a lot of questions for Jordyn. For years, Jenner and Woods were inseparable and Jordyn attended nearly every Kardashian party and even family vacations. This is another reason why the Kardashians feel so betrayed by Jordyn, because they did so much for her.

“Knowing the anguish [Khloé] had gone through, everyone is still in shock. It’s the ultimate betrayal,” an insider says.

Fans may be able to see the drama play out on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.