Kim Kardashian Shows Off Glistening Body In Latest Instagram Snap

Fans of the Kardashian/Jenner family have been keeping a watchful eye on their social media accounts, anxiously awaiting any update from the famous family during the latest drama. Earlier this week, fans were floored when Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, hooked up with Khloe’s on-again-off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Though they’ve subtly dropped both Woods and Thompson from their lives, and their social media — Kim is going about business as usual by posting sexy shots of herself.

Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her glistening body and flawless face. In the trio of shots, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet wowed her fans with her latest makeup look, as well as her ample cleavage.

Wearing a skintight black body suit and matching pants, she topped the look off with an oversized, knee-length leather jacket. She wore her dark hair parted in the middle, and gathered her locks in the back, tying them up in a low, chic bun. Kardashian gathered a few pieces to let them loose, and curled the rogue strands to frame her stunning face.

The mom of three — soon to be four — wore contouring and heavy bronzer to accentuate her prominent cheek bones. She wore peach and tan shadows on her lids, and thick flicks of mascara to highlight her deep, chestnut-colored eyes. Filling in her plump pout with a dark nude, matte gloss, she lined her lips with a brown KKW Beauty pencil.

Kardashian’s 128 million followers went wild for the snap, liking it over 46,000 in the first few minutes it was posted. Comments over the jaw-dropping look came pouring in — many of them praising the reality star for sharing this latest look with them.

During the latest scandal to rock the family, Kardashian has been playing it cool and sharing her usual updates with her admirers. Yesterday, the starlet showed off her insane physique with a shot of herself wearing a body-hugging sports bra. The tight garb showed off her buxom chest, and her curves were on full display in the mirror selfie — which Kardashian proclaimed she was “into” again.

She also showed off an exciting triumph for her family this week — little North West’s first magazine cover. The tiny fashionista graced the cover of WWD Magazine wearing a handful of adorable metallic outfits. The proud mom shared several different shots of her daughter, who rocked pigtails, sunglasses, and some cosmic looking Doc Martin boots.

Fans will be keeping an eye out for the next update from Kardashian and her sisters, and will be following along for the latest update from the famous family.