R. Kelly Bail Set At $1 Million, Singer Now Facing Possibility Of 70 Years Behind Bars

R. Kelly is now facing a heightened legal battle that could lead to serious time behind bars. According to Fox News, the Grammy Award-winning singer turned himself into the Central District police station in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, February 22 after being charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse due to his alleged involvement with at least three underage victims.

He is currently being held in Cook County Jail on a $1 million bond. It has been reported that new pornographic footage has been uncovered: a new 42-minute VHS — presumably filmed between 1998 and 2001 — reportedly containing R. Kelly performing multiple sex acts on an underage girl.

To make matters worse, R. Kelly and the young lady can reportedly be heard referring to her private parts as 14-years-old. Unlike the grainy footage from R. Kelly’s last infamous sex tape, the latest video is reportedly very clear so R. Kelly and the victims can be seen clearly.

Multiple reports also suggest there are more videotapes that are in the process of being turned over to police which could lead to additional charges. The latest reports about R. Kelly follow a string of incriminating reports following Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly. The six-hour docuseries featured interviews from more than 20 people connected to R. Kelly.

From his alleged victims and former acquaintances to his own brothers, lots of people came forward with details about R. Kelly’s sordid past. After the docuseries aired, it sparked a media firestorm that left many fans wondering if R. Kelly was the monster depicted by the alleged victims.

Despite the latest allegations and charges being brought against R. Kelly, his attorney adamantly insists he’s innocent and the alleged victims are lying. After the Chicago Police Department announced the charges against R. Kelly, Greenberg released a statement to reporters on behalf of his client. “I think all the women are lying,” Greenberg said. “Mr. Kelly is strong, he’s got a lot of support and he’s going to be vindicated on all these charges — one by one if it has to be.”

Although there has often been lots of incriminating evidence surrounding R. Kelly, he’s never been found guilty of any crimes. However, most fans think he won’t get off the hook this time around. The latest video has not been leaked to the public, but according to prosecutors, it may finally be the piece of evidence needed to convict R. Kelly.

R. Kelly faces a maximum of seven years in jail for each count of criminal sexual abuse, which adds up to a possibility of 70 years behind bars.