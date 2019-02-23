Photos From Ric Flair’s Birthday Party Bring Together WWE, AEW, And Plenty Of Celebrities

Ric Flair was touched by all those who went to his birthday party.

On this week’s Monday Night Raw, there will be a birthday celebration for Ric Flair, even though the big party already took place. On Friday night, a surprise birthday party was thrown for the wrestling legend, which brought together people from all walks of life. Those included on the guest list were celebrities, WWE stars, All Elite Wrestling talents, and everyone imaginable.

Making things even more enjoyable, pictures from the party have made their way to social media, allowing fans to get a taste of it all. As reported by People, the surprise party was put together by Ric’s wife, Wendy Barlow, and the guest list had around 160 names on it.

As soon as the “Nature Boy” entered the room, he was immediately overcome with emotion and brought to tears. Flair was incredibly touched to know that the party was happening at all, but seeing all of his friends in one place was just too much.

In attendance were figures from the NFL, the NBA, Hollywood, and anywhere else you could name. Of course, it just wouldn’t be a party if wrestling personalities weren’t there starting trouble.

On Saturday morning, pictures started appearing on social media, showcasing some of the big names at the party. As captioned in a photo posted by Chris Jericho, he was waiting for the inevitable reaction from the internet as he posed with Triple H.

As everyone now knows, Jericho spurned a return to WWE, and opted to sign with the upstart promotion — All Elite Wrestling. Many wrestling fans think that there was immediate bad blood between Y2J and everyone in WWE, but his picture shows that civility is possible.

Jericho posted a number of pictures from Ric Flair’s party, which showed celebrities from all walks of life.

Jericho posted the pic with Triple H to stir up trouble, but also because they’ve been friends for years. Despite one being in WWE and the other being in AEW, that didn’t stop them from being social and civil with one another.

Jericho posted a number of other pictures, which featured big names such as:

Todd Gurley

Evander Holyfield

AJ Styles

Jeff Hardy

Shane McMahon

Booker T

Shane “Hurricane” Helms

James Storm

Charles Barkley, Dennis Rodman, Andrade, and many others were also in attendance. Ric’s daughter Charlotte was also there, and the legend let People know that the attendees — and the party –sincerely warmed his heart.

“I am so overwhelmed by this whole night. Every one of my peers and my friend are all here to celebrate me. I mean come on, I am so lucky. I am just so lucky. I am looking around the room in just complete awe. I never thought I would live to see this day. I am overcome with emotion.”

The surprise birthday party for Ric Flair was a huge event, one that was well-deserved for a man who has done it all. In the wrestling world, it’s really difficult to find someone more iconic and legendary than the “Nature Boy.” This week on Monday Night Raw, fans will have the chance to celebrate Flair’s 70th birthday with him.