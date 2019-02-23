‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Batlierra Shows Off First Pic Of Baby Girl

Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell welcomed the newest addition to their family, baby girl Vaeda Luma, on Thursday. Fans of the couple have been anxiously awaiting an update from either Batlierra or Lowell, and a picture posted by the dad-of-three to Instagram delivered.

In the snap, Vaeda snoozed peacefully in a bouncer, guarded by the family’s dog who slept directly next to the baby. Wrapped cozily in a onesie and covered with a black and white blanket, the adorable newborn had her head turned so that fans could see her head full of fuzzy, brunette hair.

This newest addition is a “rainbow” baby for the duo, who have been open to discussing the miscarriages that they faced while trying to conceive. Lowell, who has also been vocal about her struggles with mental health, sought the advice of a trauma psychologist to help her cope with her anxiety during this latest pregnancy.

“It’s a lot smoother than we expected, especially after the miscarriage, we didn’t know exactly how that would affect anything. Would it affect anything? What happens? Do we have to take any extra precautions because of that during this one? Everything’s been going great,” Baltierra shared to the “Watch With Us” podcast, as Us Weekly reported.

Though the pregnancy was otherwise healthy, the couple took some time apart from their marriage to focus on themselves, with the aim to be better parents to their children. Calling the separation “30 days of self-reflection,” the couple — who have been dating since middle school — attended therapy sessions as a family, and split time with their daughter, Nova.

They came back together and seemed stronger than ever while excitedly awaiting the arrival of Vaeda. 3-year-old Novalee was elated over becoming a big sister, as was 9-year-old Carly, who the couple put up for adoption, but remain close to.

Despite all of their ups-and-downs, Lowell has been a pro at updating her followers on social media. She shared her pains, cravings, and when she started feeling those very first contractions, she let everyone know. For a while, however, she turned off the comments on her Instagram, upset by some of the negative things folks would say about her and her relationship with Baltierra.

Fans of the couple will be keeping a watchful eye on both Baltierra and Lowell’s social media platforms for the latest update on their children, and, of course, their relationship.

“It’s crazy too because when you do grow up with each other, no one can really understand the bond. There is no explanation for it. It’s hard for people like my dad, who’s been in prison his whole life and never really had a serious adult relationship, to relate. It’s different,” Baltierra shared, as Us reported.