Mike Pence’s Daughter Charlotte Gets Personal In AMA Style Instagram Posts

Pence talks about her books, her faith and her passion projects.

While the children of Donald Trump get a lot of press, the adult children of Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen keep a lower profile. But this week, the Pence’s middle daughter Charlotte has been posting on Instagram about what she’s doing and her interests with an AMA style Instagram story where she answers questions posed by her social media followers in a video format.

Charlotte Pence has shared on Instagram that she is a staunch supporter of charities fighting to end human trafficking and slavery, and she invites her followers to get informed and help where you can, says CNN.

This week, Pence showed her support for the human rights campaign End It, which is the joint effort of 16 nonprofits. Pence posted a photo of herself with the organization’s red X on her hand as a symbol to end modern day slavery.

Last year, Pence published a book, Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President, and donated a portion of the proceeds to A21, one of the nonprofits that support End It.

The End It campaign says that there are an estimated 40.3 million people in slavery around the world living in modern-day slavery which brings in enormous financial benefits to those participating in sex trafficking.

On her Instagram story, Pence provides additional information about her work to end human slavery, but she also answered questions about her latest book project, saying that she writes almost every day, and is always working on several book projects at a time. Though she didn’t go into great detail, she stated that she was currently working on both nonfiction and a fiction project.

Charlotte Pence recently published a book about things she’s learned from her father, Vice President Mike Pence called Where You Go: Life Lessons From My Father. The book is described by the publisher as a “stirring portrait” of Mike Pence as a father, a husband, a Christian, and a public servant.

In the Instagram story, Pence also talks about what she likes to read for enjoyment. She says her favorite authors are Madeleine L’Engle, who wrote A Wrinkle In Time, and C.S. Lewis, who wrote the series The Chronicles of Narnia, in addition to a number of treatises on religion.

Pence wrapped up her chat by talking about being part of a political family and making the transition to being part of the second family of the United States, which she says is the same life she was living “just with more security.”